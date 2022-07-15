By: admin

Published July 15, 2022

Michael A. Howard, 72, of Casper, Wyo. lost his battle to cancer on July 2, 2022, at sunrise surrounded by his family.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with a reception to celebrate his life to follow at the Paradise Valley Country Club. Arrangements are under the care of Newcomer Casper Chapel.

Michael Alan Howard was born in Mitchell on Nov. 22, 1949, to Francis J. and Edith M. (Smith) Howard and was the 10th of 14 children. He grew up farming in Woonsocket, helping on both his parents’ farm and his eldest brother’s. He graduated in 1969 from Woonsocket Public High School.

Mike moved to Casper in 1970, where he met Carol M. (Albert) Howard, and they were married on March 30, 1974. They raised two children during their 48 years of marriage.

Mike worked in the uranium fields in the 70s and started his own backhoe service in the early 80s. He also began truck driving and was a teamster until the 90s when he concentrated on operating his backhoe, skid steer and excavation services. In the mid-80s, Mike became the leader of his children’s 4-H club, where he dedicated many years. His knowledge of “all-things” in life was vast, and he never missed an opportunity to show those around him his ways or lend a helping hand. He was a “teacher” of life and taught those around him lessons that can never be put to paper and are too many to put into words. He was an avid horseman and helped teach his kids to raise pigs and show horses each year for 4-H. He eventually took up team roping with his son and traveled all over the state and surrounding areas, enjoying roping competitions and time spent with his son and horses. After his children moved out, he began building a cabin on his property south of Casper in the Medicine Bow National Forest. His grandchildren were in awe as he “made” his own electricity and running water from a piece of land that started with nothing. Mike enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, family, friends, and horses. He also enjoyed team roping, camping, fishing, hunting, and spending time at the cabin.

Mike is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter, Colleen (Chris) Parsons; son, Kevin (Bridgett) Howard; five grandchildren; brothers, Frank (Larae) Howard, Doug (Delores) Howard, Wayne (Norma) Howard, Brad Howard; sisters, Janice (Dom) Lepore, Theresa (Stan) Smeltzer, Lynda (Brad) Steichen; his sisters-in-law, Marlene (Pat) Howard and Sherri Adams; and numerous nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Patrick, Jerome, Jeffrey; and his sisters, Irene, Carol, and Retta.