Published December 13, 2022, in Headline News, School

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Sanborn Central students performed for a large audience of parents, other family members and friends. The evening was started with the fifth-grade band playing “Hot Cross Buns.” They were followed by the sixth-eighth grade band students playing “Power Rock” and “Mickey Mouse March.” The band portion concluded with a piano solo played by Thanrada “Mogi” Chukasem, a foreign exchange student from Thailand who is staying with Jamie Brewer and Cody Faas in Letcher for the school year.

The choir part of the concert started with the students in grades seven through 12 singing “Christmas…In About Three Minutes,” “Christmas in the Valley” and “Mele Kalikimaka.” The next portion of the concert was performed by the third through sixth grade students presenting “Get Your Winter On,” “The Holiday Season” and “A Holly Jolly Christmas.” The Pre-K through second grade students continued the concert with “Dancing Snow Dog,” “Candy Cane” and “Hurry, Santa!” The final song had solo speaking parts performed by Cade Wilson, Laina Dise, Aiden Zard and Vada Enfield. The concert ended with all the choir students in grades Pre-K through 12 singing Jingle Bells and asking for the audience to join in on the last chorus.

Their concert ended with a special visit from Santa for all the kids to ask for what they want for Christmas, and he handed out goodie bags to everyone who spoke to him.

It was Woonsocket’s turn on Thursday, Dec. 8. The PreK through 12th grade students entertained a packed house with their performances of what they have been working on the first semester of school, as well. Their concert also started with the fifth-grade band playing “Hot Cross Buns.” Next up was the sixth-seventh grade band playing “Mickey Mouse March” and “Jolly Old St. Nicholas-Jingle Bells.” The eighth-12th grade band finished the first half of the concert with “Christmas Canon-Pachelbel Canon/First Noel” and “Ukranian Bell Carol.” They ended their performance with a “Christmas ‘Pop’ Sing-Along,” and they had the audience sing four popular Christmas carols while they played them. The songs included “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Silver Bells,” “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

The second half of the concert was for the choir students. The seventh-12th grade chorus led things off with “Christmas in About Three Minutes,” “Christmas in the Valley” and “Mele Kalikimaka.” Following were the members of the All-State choir and their alternates for this year. They sang a beautiful song entitled “Hope Lingers On.”

Next up were the third-sixth grade students hitting the risers. They sang “Get Your Winter On,” “The Holiday Season” and “A Holly Jolly Christmas.” They were followed by the PreK through second graders singing “Dancing Snow Dog,” “Candy Cane” and “Hurry, Santa!” The four students who performed the solo speaking parts for the last song in Woonsocket were Everlee VonEye, Jocelyn Grassel, Daniel Larson and Jaxtyn Jurgens. The concert ended with all choir students in grades Pre-K through 12 singing “Jingle Bells” and asking the audience to join them in the last chorus.

At both concerts the third-sixth grade students played kazoos for a portion of one of their songs, and the PreK-second graders each rang a jingle bell as they sang “Jingle Bells” to end the concert. Both nights were filled with festive joy to prepare everyone for the Christmas holiday.

