Published December 9, 2022, in Headline News, School

State Oral Interp was held in Mitchell over the weekend. Bailey Feistner, a senior at Woonsocket High School, competed on Saturday, Dec. 3. She performed Taylor Swift’s 2022 NYU Commencement Address in the non-original oratory category where she received a perfect score. For her efforts, she earned a superior rating with distinction medal. Feistner was coached by Mrs. Danielle Kohlmeyer, oral interp coach and English instructor at Woonsocket High School.

