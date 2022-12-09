Feistner performs at state meet

By:
Published December 9, 2022, in Headline News, School

State Oral Interp was held in Mitchell over the weekend. Bailey Feistner, a senior at Woonsocket High School, competed on Saturday, Dec. 3. She performed Taylor Swift’s 2022 NYU Commencement Address in the non-original oratory category where she received a perfect score. For her efforts, she earned a superior rating with distinction medal. Feistner was coached by Mrs. Danielle Kohlmeyer, oral interp coach and English instructor at Woonsocket High School.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    December 12, 2022, 2:56 am
    Cloudy
    28°F
    real feel: 11°F
    humidity: 96%
    wind speed: 16 mph SE
    wind gusts: 27 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    December 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    November 27, 2022 November 28, 2022 November 29, 2022 November 30, 2022 December 1, 2022 December 2, 2022 December 3, 2022
    December 4, 2022 December 5, 2022 December 6, 2022 December 7, 2022 December 8, 2022 December 9, 2022 December 10, 2022
    December 11, 2022 December 12, 2022 December 13, 2022 December 14, 2022 December 15, 2022 December 16, 2022 December 17, 2022
    December 18, 2022 December 19, 2022 December 20, 2022 December 21, 2022 December 22, 2022 December 23, 2022 December 24, 2022
    December 25, 2022 December 26, 2022 December 27, 2022 December 28, 2022 December 29, 2022 December 30, 2022 December 31, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 