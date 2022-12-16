SCW has a clean sweep at home

Published December 16, 2022, in School

The SCW Blackhawks basketball season started with a doubleheader against Sunshine Bible Academy (SBA) on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Woonsocket. The winning streak started with the junior varsity girls claiming victory with a final score of 48-9.

The boys’ junior varsity game was up next, and the younger Blackhawks had no trouble earning the second win of the day with a final score of 66-10.

Following was the varsity girls’ game with the Lady Blackhawks handing the SBA Crusaders a 57-7 defeat.

The final game of the night was the boys’ varsity, and it was the toughest battle and a good game to watch. The Blackhawks worked hard and pulled out the win with a 45-33 final score.

The Blackhawks have their next game in Corsica to take on the Corsica-Stickney Jaguars tonight (Thursday). Their final games before the break for the Christmas holiday are on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Plankinton against the MVP Titans. 

