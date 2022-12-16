By: admin

Published December 16, 2022, in School

The SCW Blackhawks basketball season started with a doubleheader against Sunshine Bible Academy (SBA) on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Woonsocket. The winning streak started with the junior varsity girls claiming victory with a final score of 48-9.

The boys’ junior varsity game was up next, and the younger Blackhawks had no trouble earning the second win of the day with a final score of 66-10.

Following was the varsity girls’ game with the Lady Blackhawks handing the SBA Crusaders a 57-7 defeat.

The final game of the night was the boys’ varsity, and it was the toughest battle and a good game to watch. The Blackhawks worked hard and pulled out the win with a 45-33 final score.

The Blackhawks have their next game in Corsica to take on the Corsica-Stickney Jaguars tonight (Thursday). Their final games before the break for the Christmas holiday are on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Plankinton against the MVP Titans.

…Read details and see pictures of the game in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!