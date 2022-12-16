Students appreciate science at Sanborn Central

By:
Published December 16, 2022, in Headline News, School

Miley Adams, left, and Hudson Fouberg, right, both eighth graders at Sanborn Central, are pictured with their science fair board and information that helped them to earn second place in the middle school division of the science fair held in their gym last week.

Brooklyn Johnson, a senior at Sanborn Central, said that she decided to put together a science fair for her senior project because, “I wanted the kids to do something to have fun, and it gets everyone involved and can bring the community into it, too.” So, with help and guidance from her project mentor, Mrs. Kayla VanWinkle, she organized a science fair for all science students in grades six through 11. 

She stated that the students could work in groups of two to four, or they could do a project on their own. They got to pick their groups if that’s the route they took. The science teachers, Mrs. VanWinkle, Mrs. Leah Olson and Mr. Bryce Peterson were in charge of setting the requirements for the students’ projects. 

When asked what the biggest obstacle was they found while planning and preparing the science fair, they both stated that making sure the students were getting their stuff done on time according to the timeline setup for them was probably the biggest struggle they had with putting everything together. 

…Read on and see an additional picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

