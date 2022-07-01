NOTICE OF AUDIT

OF THE FISCAL AFFAIRS OF THE MUNICIPALITY OF WOONSOCKET

By:
Published July 1, 2022, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that the records and books of account of the Municipality of Woonsocket, South Dakota, have been audited by ELO Prof. LLC, Certified Public Accountants of Mitchell, South Dakota, for the year ended December 31, 2020. A detailed report thereon, containing additional information, is filed with the Municipality of Woonsocket and the Department of Legislative Audit in Pierre, South Dakota, for public inspection.

This noticed is published in compliance with the provisions of SDCL 4-11-12.

RUSSELL A OLSON,

AUDITOR GENERAL

DEPARTMENT OF 

LEGISLATIVE AUDIT

