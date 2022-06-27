By: admin

Published July 1, 2022, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve June 5th, 2022, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the West Nile Grant. Meier submitted the grant.

Discussion was held on the next PDM meeting. The next meeting is scheduled for July 5th at 9:00 a.m. at the Court House.

Discussion was held on the Letcher Summer Youth Baseball/Softball teams. They would like to have fireworks one night during the last week of June as they have three home games that week. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve to donate $500.00 towards the purchase of fireworks for after one of the ball games that week.

Discussion was held on the urinal at the restroom at the ballpark that was broken. This has been removed, and a new one has been installed.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the lights at the ballpark not working all the time. Hohbach Electric was contacted and will be coming up to look and see what is causing the issue. He is thinking that it may be the fuses or that a new box may be needed, and he will let us know what needs to be done to be fixed this week for the home games coming up.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Fireworks – $500.00 – fireworks at the ballpark, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,649.01 – health insurance, Sanborn County Auditor – $500.00 – Alertsense dues, Public Health Lab – $60.00 – Water Sample, Paul Farmer – $150.00 – Repairs on restroom at ballpark, Menards – $46.12 – supplies – ballpark restrooms, Bryan Rock Products – $1,966.56 – Ballpark Agri-Line, Buckshot’s – $607.16 – fuel for truck for spraying and mower fuel, C&B Equipment – $2,500.00 – JD Tractor Rental, Davison Rural Water – $3,012.00 – Water Used, Hohbach Electric – $2,520.65 – Ballpark Lights, Hoffman Digging – $205.00 – Install culverts, Clean Up Rubble, and Reimbursement for mailing water samples, CorInsurance – $334.80 – Softball/Baseball Insurance Renewal, South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources – $60.00 – Annual Dues.

The next board meeting will be held on July 12th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer