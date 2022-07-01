By: admin

Published July 1, 2022, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 7:05 a.m. in the Sanborn Central middle school computer lab with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Justin Enfield, and Emma Klaas. Others present were Superintendent Justin Siemsen, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen. Absent: Gary Spelbring Jr.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to the Board Meeting: None.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to amend the agenda with an addition to motion 102-2021/2022 Transfer from General Fund to Enterprise Fund.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting on May 9, 2022, as amended. Enterprise Fund Balance: $14,173.00. Interest $1.21, preschool tuition $1,950.00. Balance: $12,062.36; Corrected to: Enterprise Fund Balance: $14,173.00. Interest $1.21, preschool tuition $1,675.00. Balance: $11,787.36.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills.

General Fund balance, May 1, 2022: $445,730.05. Receipts: taxes $573,789.12, penalties/interest $544.96, interest $70.51, other-pupil $46.96, other $225.15, yearbook $276.50, state fines $2,287.38, state aid May $72,183.00, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $619.36, Medicaid adm $1,007.15, Title I reap $10,000.00; Title I $45,073.00; reap $5,886.00, manual journal entry $24,718.10. Expenditures: $182,299.04. Balance, May 31, 2022: $1,000,158.20. CorTrust Savings balance, May 1, 2022: $50,509.41. Receipts: interest $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, May 31, 2022: $50,509.41.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, May 1, 2022: $560,016.51. Receipts: taxes $65,575.72, penalties/interest $54.93, interest $42.01. Expenditures: $970.03, manual journal entry/voided check $25,733.69. Balance, May 31, 2022: $598,985.45. CD $50,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, May 1, 2022: $394,869.95. Receipts: taxes $109,516.03, penalties/interest $67.54, interest $36.00, Medicaid adm $84.00, idea 611 $32,678.00, idea 619 $1,506.00, arp idea 611 $10,909.00, arp idea 619 $966.00. Expenditures: $40,257.14, manual journal entry/voided check $481.40. Balance, May 31, 2022: $509,893.98.

Food Service Fund balance, May 1, 2022: $24,920.91. Receipts: interest $1.50, student meals $77.25, adult meals $519.75, ala carte $2,329.16, federal reimbusrement $16,682.38. Expenditures: $14,978.27. Balance, May 31, 2022: $29,552.68.

Enterprise Fund balance, May 1, 2022: $11,787.36. Receipts: interest $0.00, preschool tuition $100.00. Expenditures: $4,061.85. Balance, May 31, 2022: $7,825.51.

Custodial Funds balance, May 1, 2022: $77,691.94. Receipts: $1,119.45. Expenditures: $8,656.39. Balance, May 31, 2022: $70,155.00.

Scholarship Fund balance, May 1, 2022: $9,474.10. Receipts: interest $0.40, Nelson Scholarship contribution $0.00. Balance, May 31, 2022: $9,474.50. Peters Scholarship balance: $8,724.50; Nelson Scholarship balance: $750.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of June, 2022 were as follows:

General Fund: $161,201.38;

Special Education: $19,858.38;

Food Service: $8,242.65;

Enterprise Fund: $4,178.12.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $36.25; Brooks Oil, lead free gas $3,003.00; Capital One, elementary summer supply $165.50, summer school snack ESSER II $71.88; Card Services, elementary summer supply $18.48; CarQuest, bus supply $396.44; Central Electric, May electricity $2,026.03; Chesterman Co., pop $15.86; Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Kludt, Shelton & Burns LLP, audit letter $137.55, conference on issues $80.56; CK Bicycles & Locks LLC, keys $8.00; Clayton’s Repair, labor $480.00, bus supply $365.70; Cole Paper Inc., janitor supply $1,118.97; CorTrust, air cards $55.00, administrative assistant supply $43.75; Farmers Elevator Co., #2 diesel $3,455.90, janitor supply $215.23; Corey Flatten, mentor program room $120.00; Harlow’s Bus Sales, bus supply $411.00;

[IMPREST: Children’s Museum of South Dakota, preschool-second grade field trip $712.50; CorTrust, teacher appreciation food $191.83; First National Insurance Company, renewal bond notary $50.00, South Dakota Secretary of State notary fee $30.00; Freeman High School, high school track fee $130.00; Howard Wood Dakota Relays, boys track fee $100.00; Parker Booster Club, high school track fee $140.00; Parkston High School, high school track fee $100.00; Sanborn Central School, state track meal money $846.00; Wagner Community School, region track meet loss $202.96; Washington Pavilion, third to fifth grade field trip $108.00];

Josten’s, Inc., high school diploma covers $293.95; K&D Busing, half of track/golf bus May $1,224.98; Lonny Kaiser, janitor supply $274.57, reimbursement fingerprints $43.25; KorManagement Services LLC, random drug test $204.84; Liminex, Inc., GoGuardian software $1,732.80; McLeod’s, election supply $62.77; Menards, janitor supply $100.43, football field sprinklers $210.95, heavy duty water hose $145.43; Mid-Dakota Technologies, May tech support $160.00; Nationwide, crime bond $108.00, public official bond $175.00; Performance Foodservice, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $81.90, janitor supply $449.40; Petty Cash, postage $62.04; Plank Road Publishing, vocal subscription $152.45; Plaza Cleaners, clean/repair royalty gowns $42.61; Pomp’s Tire Service, six bus tires $2,543.84; Public Health Laboratory, water tests $15.00; Quill, fax ink $18.74, business office supply $64.80; Ramkota Hotel, state track rooms $1,664.91; Sanborn Weekly Journal, library subscription renewal $44.20, position open ad $157.50, preschool ad $42.00, child ID project ad $52.50, board proceedings $74.12; Santel Communications, phone $212.17; SFM, worker compensation insurance $10,193.28; Sun Gold Sports, awards $254.00; TIE, membership $800.00; Mark VanOverschelde, January-April 2022 postage $108.25; Connie Vermeulen, summer school supply $5.78; Woonsocket School, shared teachers $69,115.00, shared coaches $30,224.78.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $970.03; Cole Paper, Clarke 18 gallon wet/dry vac $756.00; Dalsin, Inc., recoat roof percentage of labor ESSER III $25,832.00.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – Children’s Home Society, May tuition $2,553.39; Petty Cash, postage $1.76; Parent reimbursement, mileage $9.24; Quill, ink $54.20; SFM, workers compensation $424.72; TIE, 2022/23 membership $200.00.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Bimbo Bakeries, bread $61.83; Cole Paper, supply $1,087.60; Laura Conrad, reimburse food $14.08; Jeanette Cornelius, reimburse meals $13.20; Darrington Water Conditioning, May SS tank $28.00; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $487.33; Stacey Hoffman, reimburse meals $68.70; Performance Foodservice, supply $405.70, food $1,525.93; Quill, ink $145.68; Woony Foods, food $21.97.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve supplemental budget resolution #1 to 2021-2022 budget. General Fund: inservice professional service ESSER II $3,347.80; inservice professional service ESSER III $73,500.00; tech shared other ed $1,030.00; high school principal insurance $900.00; elementary/middle school principal administrative assistant salary $5,500.00; boys track travel $1,300.00; boys golf travel other ed $1,300.00; girls track travel $1,300.00; girls golf travel other ed $1,300.00; vo ag supplies $1,100.00; co-curricular salary $24,860.00, benefits $2,685.00, shared cheer $1,149.00, registration fees $4,278.00; annual prof service $2,000.00. Means of Finance General Fund surplus cash: $125,549.80. Capital Outlay Fund: high school license fee $990.00, computer equipment ESSER II $10,169.00; equipment ESSER II $2,445.00; guidance equipment $100.00; superintendent administrative software $3,500.00; building construction/improve reseal roof ESSER III $132,843.00; improvements other than building tile/carpet/bathrooms ESSER II $37,065.84. Means of Finance Capital Outlay surplus cash: $187,112.84. Special Education Fund: other ed institution $12,000.00. Means of Finance Special Education Fund surplus cash: $12,000.00. Food Service Fund: supply $3,780.00, food $13,500.00, shelving/cart ESSER II $6,609.70. Means of Finance Food Service surplus cash $23,889.70. Enterprise Fund: preschool supply $300.00. Means of Finance Enterprise surplus cash $300.00.

Mr. Siemsen reported on the following:

• Coating of the school’s roof has been going along, with some time interruptions due to weather. It should be completed soon.

• All the end of school year items are being finished up.

• Summer school has begun for all grades. There are two high school students and 27 elementary students. This runs through June.

• Waxing of the floors and other cleaning has been going well.

• Summer sports activities (open gyms and camps) are in full swing.

• An all-school assembly has been scheduled for August 29. Corey Greenwood is the presenter. There are two sessions, elementary, rooted in kindness and respect and middle school/high school, suicide prevention/mental health/school culture. Hopefully, these will be interesting and worthwhile.

• The conference was discussed (ASBSD Convention in August – who can attend).

• July board meeting alternate date discussion (leaving it at July 20th for the moment, may change).

Mrs. Vermeulen provided the board with information on the comprehensive needs assessment and the plan developed by her group (Jennifer Larson, Susan Farrell-Poncelet, Chayna Jones and Connie Vermeulen). The three goals will be worked on district wide and accomplished over the course of several years.

Discussion Items:

• The Board discussed the proposal options from Direct Digital Controls for maintenance and operations quotes as well as system upgrades. They will look into this further and likely have a motion for action in July.

• The rules pertaining to a board member being paid for work within the district was discussed (amount paid cannot exceed $5,000 in a calendar year).

• The Board will grant a longevity bonus to all employees (currently just teaching staff receives this bonus after five consecutive years in the district), that will begin in the 2022-2023 year.

Old Business: The Board reviewed the 2022-2023 Preliminary Budget and projected pay increases and expenses.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Adams, Klaas aye, Enfield nay, Adams aye, Dean aye, to approve the hiring of David Steele in the position of Social Studies teacher, fifth/sixth grade Boys Basketball coach, Junior High Boys Basketball coach, and Powerlifting Coordinator for the 2022-2023 school year.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve a three year administrative contract for Gayle Bechen as Business Manager for the 2022-2023 school year.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve a three year administrative contract for Connie Vermeulen as PreK-Eighth Grade Principal for the 2022-2023 school year.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve a three-year administrative contract for Justin Siemsen as Superintendent/High School Principal for the 2022-2023 school year.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the lane change for Jenny Easton, from BS to BS+15 effective in the 2022-2023 school year.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the rate of pay for school board election workers at $25.00 for election school training plus mileage and $150.00 for Election Day plus mileage per individual.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the transfer of funds from the Capital Outlay Fund to the General Fund in the amount of $45,000.00 and transfer funds from the General Fund to the Enterprise Fund in the amount of $5,250.00.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to approve the positional transfer of Tim McCain from Junior High Track coach to Assistant High School Track coach at the rate of $2,400.00 for the 2022-2023 school year.

Regular Board meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central Middle School computer lab.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Adams, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:18 a.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair