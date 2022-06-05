By: admin

Published July 1, 2022, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve May 18th, 2022, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

T. Hoffman attended the meeting and talked to the board about a conference they attended for LCDF. She went over different ideas and different grants out there to help clean up the town. The first projects that she is looking at include trying to apply for grants and checking on what it would cost to work on cleaning up the lake and the ballpark.

The Board went over the water sample report.

Letcher Summer Youth is waiting for their grant money, and the pitching mound is ready to be delivered. The Town of Letcher will pay for the pitching mound and the LSY will reimburse the town once the grant money is received.

Discussion was held on properties not being mowed in the town. The board requested Meier to send letters out with the water bill to let them know what the charge would be if the Town would have to come in and mow the lawn.

Gromer returned the John Deere tractor back to C&B Operations. Gromer talked to the board about if they would like to have C&B reserve a tractor for the Town of Letcher for the 2022-2023 winter at the amount of $2,500.00. A motion was made by Chada, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve to have C&B reserve a tractor for the town. Gromer will call C&B and have this done.

Discussion was held regarding the Disaster Mitigation Plan. The Board members went over PDM plan projects:

1. Tornado Shelter;

2. Generator hook up for the big generator at the community center;

3. Access to emergency personnel because of the poor cell service in the Letcher area;

4. Placing a culvert by the lake to help with drainage;

Some of the projects have been completed.

1. Go to the church basement in need of a shelter for a tornado.

2. The generator hook up for a big generator is at the community center.

#3 and #4 are being worked on.

New Business:

Discussion was held about the West Nile Grant. Meier submitted the grant.

Discussion was held on the next PDM meeting. The next meeting is scheduled for July 5th at 9:00 a.m. at the Court House.

Discussion was held on the Letcher Summer Youth Baseball/Softball teams. They would like to have fireworks one night the last week of June as they have three home games that week. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve to donate $500.00 towards the purchase of fireworks for after one of the ball games that week.

Discussion was held about the urinal at the restroom at the ballpark that was broken. This has been removed and a new one has been installed.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Menards – $114.90 – Grounds – Supplies, Miedema Sanitation – $781.90 – Garbage Removal and Dumpster Days, Runnings – $113.80 – Grounds – Supplies, Santel Communications – $233.95 – L/S – Phone – $44.92, Community Center Phone – $25.17, Community Center Internet – $55.00, Office Phone – $28.36, Office Internet – $80.50, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $44.20 – Advertising, John Deere Financial – $4,084.69 – Tractor Payment, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,637.47 – Health Insurance, Brooks Oil – $60.48 – Grounds – Fuel, Michael Hoffman – $197.29 – Wages – Meter Reader/Summer Help, Sean Gromer – $554.10 – Wages – Main Worker, Faye Blindauer – $367.24 – Wages – Custodian/ Reimbursement for keys and ant traps, Ed Hoffman – $530.10 – Wages – Water Superintendent, Angie Meier – $401.75 – Wages – Finance Officer, Postmaster – $232.00 – Supplies – Stamps, NorthWestern Energy – $1,094.30 – Utilities – Electricity: Ball Park – $168.66, Street Lights – $493.84, L/S – $65.92, Water Valve – $10.67, Water Plant – $142.94, Lagoon – $15.00, Community Center – $173.53, and Rossy Park – $23.74.

The next board meeting will be held on June 26th, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer