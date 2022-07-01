Notice of Vacancy on the Board of Directors

Mid-Dakota Rural Water System, Inc.

Published July 1, 2022

Mid-Dakota Rural Water System, Inc. hereby gives notice to its membership that the following seats upon the Board of Directors will be up for election at its 2022 Annual Meeting: 

There is one expired term in Rural Director District area #1, consisting of the following: All of Potter County; all of Sully County; all of Faulk County; and those portions of the Highmore West and Rezac Lake service areas lying in Hyde County.

There is one expired term in Rural Director District area #4, consisting of the following: All of Aurora County; all of Jerauld County; all of Sanborn County; all of Davison County; all of Buffalo County; those portions of the Highmore Central, Collin’s Slough and Mac’s Corner service areas lying in Hyde County; that portion of the Cottonwood Lake service area lying in Beadle County; that portion of the Ames service area lying in Hand County; and that portion of the Highmore West service area lying in Hughes County.

There is one expired term for Municipal-at-Large Director.

(Note: Contact Mid-Dakota if you question whether or not you are in Districts #1 or #4)

Rural director nominations must be made by petition.  Petitions must be filed with Mid-Dakota not later than 4:00 p.m. on September 20, 2022.

Nominations for municipal-at-large director will be made by recognized member municipalities.  Nominating resolutions from member municipalities shall be filed with Mid-Dakota’s office not later than 4:00 p.m. on September 20, 2022.

For more information, contact the Mid-Dakota Rural Water System Inc. office at 605-853-3159 or 1-800-439-3079.

