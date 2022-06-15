Artesian Town Board proceedings

June 15, 2022

The Town of Artesian Council met on June 15, 2022 in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council Member TravisKing called the meeting to order with Council Member Candi Danek present. Also present was Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer. Present for public participation were Andrew and Kaleigh Zoss and Rich Danek.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the May Council Minutes, Financial Statement, and Payment of Vouchers; motion carried. 

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,244.98; 

Ebersdorfer, Molly, Payroll $653.25; 

Fridley, Kim, Payroll $648.30;

Fridley, Tom, Payroll $703.10;  

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00;

Butler Machinery Co., Sewer $2,649.57;

C&B Operations LLC, Streets $24.89;

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,212.79;

Dawson Construction Inc., Streets $1,134.00;

Sanborn County Treasurer, Dues $500.00;

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $28.12;

Scott Supply Co., Streets $76.84.

Old Business:

Streets were discussed. 

Code Enforcement was discussed. 

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to go ahead with the lagoon clean out with a bid of $2,750. Motion carried.  

New Business:

Discussion was held on the storm shelter. Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to join the Mass Notification Alert System. Motion carried. 

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the Statement of Extension of the Joint Cooperative Agreement with District III Planning and Development District for the year 2023. Motion carried. 

The 2023 dues are set at $432 and will be billed at the end of 2022.  

The Work Comp Insurance revised coverage was discussed.

There being no further business, motion by Danek, seconded by King, to adjourn; motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

Finance Officer

Kurt Effling

Town of Artesian,

Council Member

