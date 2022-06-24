By: admin

Published June 24, 2022, in Public Notices

UNAPPROVED MINUTES – REGULAR MEETING HELD JUNE 13, 2022

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on June 13th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Todd Olinger and Jodi Doering. Lisa Snedeker and Neal Hiemstra were present via teleconference. Others attending were: Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce, Sarah Jensen, Rikki Ohlrogge and Chris Selland. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Jodi Doering, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the June 13th meeting agenda with three additional items to come before the Board. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular Board meeting held on May 12th, 2022, were approved as presented on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Jodi Doering. Motion carried.

On a motion by Jodi Doering seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the claims presented and the May 2022 financial report as follows; motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $896,349.52; Add receipts: Taxes $204,230.01; Interest $988.20; Other local $1,722.20; State $116,731.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,220,020.93; less disbursements $184,324.12; less transferred out 0.00; Cash balance: $1,035,696.81; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund Balance: $1,035,696.81.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,450,692.89; Add receipts: Taxes $308,619.44; Other local $0.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,759,312.33; less disbursements $15,512.66; Cash balance: $1,743,799.67; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,743,799.67.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $567,109.72: Add receipts: Taxes $171,979.36; Other local $126.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $739,215.08; less disbursements $47,172.24; Cash balance: $692,042.84; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $692,042.84.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $111,240.88: Add receipts: Pupil receipts $4,547.89; Adult receipts $866.35; Milk receipts $0.00; Interest $4.78; Other local $64.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $22,004.94; Total to be accounted for: $138,728.84; less disbursements $23,859.18; Cash balance: $114,869.66; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $114,869.66.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $95,885.00; Add receipts: Other local $6,250.00; Total to be accounted for: $102,135.00; less disbursements $4,441.36; Plus transfer in $0.00; Cash balance: $97,693.64; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $97,693.64.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $30,875.42; Add receipts: Interest $1.31; Pupil activities $520.00; Total to be accounted for: $31,396.73; less disbursements $2,777.07; Fund balance: $28,619.66.

Salaries and benefits for the month of May, 2022 were as follows:

General Fund: $142,503.02

Special Education: $28,025.34

Enterprise #53: $4,171.01

Food Service: $7,410.67

GENERAL FUND

AT&T, CELL PHONE $84.58

BAKERS DESIGN, FLOWERS/GRADUATION/CONCERT $275.49

BROOKS OIL, FUEL OIL $4,001.48

BUDDE SEPTIC TANK, SANITARY SERVICES – SOCCER $440.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $34.50

D & L SERVICE, SNOW REMOVAL – JANUARY-MAY $450.00

DAKOTA RECOGNITION/JOSTENS, DIPLOMA (1) $31.01

DB ELECTRIC, REPLACE MAGNETIC DOOR OPENER ELEMENTARY – $622.26

EXPRESS 2, GAS – MINI-BUSSES/VEHICLES $383.67

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – MINI-BUSSES/VEHICLES $908.65

FORUM COMMUNICATIONS, HELP WANTED AD $180.00

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $99.42

[IMPREST FUND:

BROADLAND CREEK GOLF COURSE, GOLF ENTRY FEE $60.00

CASH, MEAL MONEY – STATE GOLF $266.00

DESMET HIGH SCHOOL, GOLF ENTRY FEE $40.00

MEMORIAL GOLF COURSE, GOLF ENTRY FEE $30.00

PLANKINTON HIGH SCHOOL, GOLF ENTRY FEE $50.00

US POST OFFICE, POSTAGE EXPENSE $348.00

MAY IMPREST CLAIMS: $794.00]

JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL, MOWER PARTS $130.70

K & D BUSING INC., REGULAR ROUTE/CO-CURRICULAR ROUTE $17,004.19

KO’S PRO SERVICE, OIL CHANGE – TAURUS $48.45

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICES $160.00

LOCAL LUMBER, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $122.39

LODGE AT DEADWOOD, AD CONFERENCE – LODGING $168.00

MATHESON TRI-GAS, SHOP SUPPLIES $126.13

NAPA AUTO PARTS, BELTS $337.08

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $4,384.77

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $7.80

POTRAMENT, REBECCA, SPECIAL EDUCATION SUPPLIES/DRAMA SUPPLIES $51.83

PREFERRED PRINTING, EIGHTH GRADE DIPLOMAS $194.42

RIDDELL-ALL AMERICAN SPORTS, FOOTBALL SUPPLIES $84.85

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $970.58

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET $177.77

SIGNATURE PLUS, AWARDS $2,241.70

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $396.46

WOLSEY-WESSINGTON SCHOOL WRESTLING, CO-OP SHARE $3,666.14

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $76.95

Fund Total: $38,655.27

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $991.73

C. EAGLE CONSTRUCTION, LLC, GYM HVAC PROJECT $71,580.96

STAN HOUSTON EQUIPMENT CO., ROUTER – SECOND HALF PAYMENT $6,348.50

U.S. BANK ST. PAUL, PAYMENT/FEE – CAPITAL OUTLAY CERT. $81,303.75

Fund Total: $160,224.94

SPECIAL EDUCATION

GUARDIAN, GUARDIAN MILEAGE $361.20

POTRAMENT, REBECCA, SPECIAL EDUCATION SUPPLIES/DRAMA SUPPLIES $13.97

Fund Total: $375.17

FOOD SERVICE

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $117.90

[IMPREST FUND:

SCHOOL NUTRITION ASSOCIATION, NUTRITION CONFERENCE (3) $139.50

MAY IMPREST CLAIMS: $139.50]

KOPFMANN, LORI, REIMBURSEMENT – GAS – FOOD SERVICE CONFERENCE $55.01

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD/SUPPLIES $2,411.97

SCHOOL NUTRITION ASSOCIATION SOUTH DAKOTA, MEMBERSHIP DUES $436.80

SIMPLY GOOD FOOD LLC, NUTRISTUDENT RENEWAL $3,295.00

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES/FOOD $125.10

Fund Total: $6,581.28

Chris Selland gave the financial report.

Superintendent Weber updated the Board on the HVAC/gym air conditioning ESSER federal project. Superintendent Weber also advised that the district has received no applications for the open band position. Also, he advised that the Associated School Boards conference will be held on August 3rd, 4th and 5th, and several of the Board Members are interested in going.

Lead Teacher Sarah Jensen advised that the staff is getting ready for summer school, with 50 elementary students and two high school students signed up. The sessions will run from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and then from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. each day.

Jason Bruce gave a report on the Food Service conference that he attended and advised that there are many restrictions/rules to follow.

On a motion made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Todd Olinger, the Board re-approved the Elementary Reading curriculum from Houghton-Mifflin for 2022-2023 in the amount of $38,927.87 with the addition of some third grade materials. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Jodi Doering, to approve Kathy Terkildsen as part-time Assistant Food Service Employee at $15.00 per hour effective the 2022-2023 school year. She will work approximately 25 hours per week. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Jodi Doering, the Board approved Rick Olsen and Jordan VonEye as Assistant Boys Basketball Coaches at a salary of $3,080.00 each for the 2022-2023 school year. Motion carried.

Motion by Todd Olinger, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the surplus of the old gym divider curtain. Motion carried.

It was moved by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve a special Board Meeting to be held at 12:00 noon on June 29th in the school commons to supplement the 2021-22 budget prior to the end of the fiscal year. Motion carried.

It was approved by a motion by Jodi Doering, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve the 2022-23 budget and set the annual budget hearing for July 11, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the school board room during the regular scheduled July Board meeting. Motion carried.

It was moved by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the 2022-2023 salary schedule as presented. Motion carried.

It was moved by Jodi Doering, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve membership in the Associated School Boards for 2022-2023. Motion carried.

It was moved by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve the hire of Spens Schlicht as Junior High Track Coach at a salary of $2,050.00 for 2021-2022. Motion carried.

It was moved by Jodi Doering, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the Federal ESSER summer school wages at $35.00 per hour. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved pay for Lori Kopfmann to attend the summer Food Service conference at $15.00 per hour. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the hire of Trey Weber as Assistant Football Coach at a salary of $3,155.00. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Jodi Doering, to approve the South Dakota Department of Health contract for 2022-2023. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the June 13th, 2022, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 7:27 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

CHRIS SELLAND

Business Manager