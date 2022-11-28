By: admin

Published November 28, 2022, in Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: The City Council in and for the City of Woonsocket, South Dakota on the 12th day of DECEMBER, 2022, at the time of 7:15 P.M. in the City Council Room, will meet in regular session to consider the following application for a new license, Alcoholic Beverage License, to operate within the municipality of Woonsocket that has been presented to the City Council and filed in the office of the Finance Officer.

APPLICANT, ADDRESS/LEGAL DESCRIPTION, TYPE OF LICENSE

Woonsocket Webers, LLC, E 60’ Lot 9 of Block 30, S 22’ of Lot 10 & Lot 11, and S5’ of E60’ Lot 8 of Block 30 and Sidewalk-Retail (on-sale) Liquor-Restaurant. DBA-The Muddy Cup

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN: That any person, persons, or their attorney may appear and be heard at said scheduled public hearing, who are interested in the approval or rejection of any such applications.

Tara Weber

Finance Officer,

City of Woonsocket

Published once on November 24, 2022