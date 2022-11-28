NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NEW LICENSE FOR SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

By:
Published November 28, 2022, in Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: The City Council in and for the City of Woonsocket, South Dakota on the 12th day of DECEMBER, 2022, at the time of 7:15 P.M. in the City Council Room, will meet in regular session to consider the following application for a new license, Alcoholic Beverage License, to operate within the municipality of Woonsocket that has been presented to the City Council and filed in the office of the Finance Officer.

APPLICANT, ADDRESS/LEGAL DESCRIPTION, TYPE OF LICENSE

Woonsocket Webers, LLC, E 60’ Lot 9 of Block 30, S 22’ of Lot 10 & Lot 11, and S5’ of E60’ Lot 8 of Block 30 and Sidewalk-Retail (on-sale) Liquor-Restaurant. DBA-The Muddy Cup 

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN: That any person, persons, or their attorney may appear and be heard at said scheduled public hearing, who are interested in the approval or rejection of any such applications.  

Tara Weber

Finance Officer,

City of Woonsocket

(SEAL)

Published once on November 24, 2022, at the total approximate cost of $15.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    December 1, 2022, 6:24 pm
    Cloudy
    36°F
    real feel: 28°F
    humidity: 69%
    wind speed: 9 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 18 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    December 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    November 27, 2022 November 28, 2022 November 29, 2022 November 30, 2022 December 1, 2022 December 2, 2022 December 3, 2022
    December 4, 2022 December 5, 2022 December 6, 2022 December 7, 2022 December 8, 2022 December 9, 2022 December 10, 2022
    December 11, 2022 December 12, 2022 December 13, 2022 December 14, 2022 December 15, 2022 December 16, 2022 December 17, 2022
    December 18, 2022 December 19, 2022 December 20, 2022 December 21, 2022 December 22, 2022 December 23, 2022 December 24, 2022
    December 25, 2022 December 26, 2022 December 27, 2022 December 28, 2022 December 29, 2022 December 30, 2022 December 31, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 