Published November 28, 2022, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on November 14th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Neal Hiemstra, Lisa Snedeker, Todd Olinger, and Rikki Ohlrogge. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce, Brooke King, Armando Rodriguez, Sarah Jensen, Gay Swenson, Chelsea Schulz, Chris Selland, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the meeting agenda. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on October 10, 2022, were approved as presented on a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the claims presented and the October 2022 financial report as follows; motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $1,062,724.42; Add receipts: Taxes $8,668.63; Interest $1,013.36; Admissions $1,931.00; Pupil activities $400.00; Other local $439.91; State $127,045.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,202,222.32; less disbursements $168,945.18; Cash balance: $1,033,277.14; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $19,821.00; Fund Balance: $1,053,098.14.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $976,524.48; Add receipts: Taxes $8,982.78; Other local $450.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $985,957.26; less disbursements $6,371.03; Cash balance: $979,586.23; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $99,641.00; Fund balance: $1,079,227.23.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $628,612.90; Add receipts: Taxes $5,003.44; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $633,616.34; less disbursements, $35,993.75; Cash balance: $597,622.59; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $597,622.59.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $93,469.72; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $5,464.97; Adult receipts $0.00; Interest $3.47; Other local $205.26; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $99,143.42; less disbursements $23,706.25; Cash balance: $75,437.17; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $75,437.17.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $75,458.48; Add receipts: Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $75,458.48; less disbursements $4,391.42; Cash balance: $71,067.06; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $71,067.06.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $25,667.56; Add receipts: Interest $1.07; Pupil activities $450.00; Other local $457.10; Total to be accounted for: $26,575.73; less disbursements $2,365.05; Fund balance: $24,210.68.

Salaries and benefits for the month of October 2022 were as follows:

General Fund: $136,055.67;

Special Education: $34,848.69;

Enterprise #53: $4,391.42;

Food Service: $10,085.62.

Chris Selland gave the financial report and advised that the auditors are coming December 7th-9th.

Superintendent Weber updated the Board that, after three years of asking, the state has approved crosswalk flashers on Highway 34 adjacent to the school. The Board updated that the sound panels for the gym are in, and DB Electric will be installing soon. Mr. Weber discussed Educators Rising – which is a network that helps develop aspiring teachers. Mr. Weber will be looking for feedback from students, as well as teachers, to see if there is interest within the school. Mr. Weber discussed co-op rules, as there is a Sanborn Central student interested in wrestling. Per the South Dakota High School Activities Association, the student may practice with the WSWWW team, but must participate as a Sanborn Central team at meets. The Board updated that the light pole at the old football field that was damaged during a summer storm was turned into insurance and is not being replaced. Insurance has issued a check for the damages. Mr. Weber and the administration team have started a snack cart, which will be taken around to show staff how much they are appreciated. They are also hosting a staff Christmas party on November 22nd. Mr. Weber also discussed the proposed Social Studies standards, along with the sample resolution letter that was sent out from the state. The proposed standards can be found at: https://doe.sd.gov/contentstandards/documents/SS-Proposed.pdf. An example of a proposed standard for first grade is: The student identifies the major cultural features and contributions of Rome, including in architecture, engineering, and government.

Mr. Bruce updated that bus routes are going well.

Mrs. King updated that her team recently held a TAT meeting and students are making progress. They will re-evaluate prior to Christmas. The paraprofessionals are doing a great job with all students and are flexible, as well as the rest of the teachers, when necessary.

Mr. Rodriguez updated that he has met with all but four teachers in his role as Instructional Coach. This has been a positive experience for all teachers involved and has provided great feedback. The very first Impossible Shot was made during the Veterans Day program. The elementary and high school students have been receptive to the Impossible Shot and what it represents.

Mrs. Jensen updated that the sixth grade students planned and hosted the Fall Carnival on Halloween day for the PreK4 through fifth graders. The elementary students wrote letters to Veterans, made and hung up wall art for the Veterans Day program, and also sang “Proud to Be an American” during the program. The sixth grade class put on the rest of the program, including readings, flag folding ceremony/meaning, singing, and presented a gift to the Veterans who were present. Mrs. Jensen also updated that this week (November 14-18) is American Education Week with various activities planned throughout the week. The elementary students had a STEM morning on Halloween day with another planned before Thanksgiving break. There is also an upcoming Zoo Assembly scheduled for November 21st for PreK4 through sixth grade.

Gay Swenson and Chelsea Schulz were visitors at the Board meeting to bring forward concerns regarding the financials of the Community Care and Learning Center, as well as the concerns regarding the State restrictions on the number of kids allowed in the 0-4 year age group. There will be an upcoming meeting open to the public to discuss the need for daycare in our community. They would like any and all parents who have children in daycare to attend, as they are trying to come up with solutions to meet the needs for growing families.

On a motion made Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved to open bids for a new Mini Bus. Only one bid was submitted by Foreman Sales and Service: $81,055.00 for a 2023 14-passenger Chevy Collins School Bus. (NOTE: The Board did not receive a mini bus on the last bid due to limited number of buses being manufactured.) Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve Rick Olsen’s resignation from Assistant Boys Basketball coach, effective November 14, 2022. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved Trey Weber as Assistant Boys Basketball Coach for $3,080.00. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, to approve board members Jason White and Lisa Snedeker as Woonsocket School representatives to attend the football co-op meeting with Wessington Springs and Sanborn Central on December 1st in Woonsocket at 7:30 p.m. Motion carried.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved Spens Schlicht as volunteer Assistant Boys Basketball coach. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, to approve any updates to the Back to School Plan for COVID. (NOTE: The Back to School Plan needs to be revisited every six months). Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve to update the school banking accounts as the following:

A. First National Bank of Omaha – Trust & Agency Account XXX-9 – Sarah Swenson/Luci Grassel;

B. First National Bank of Omaha – Food Service Account XXX-7 – Sarah Swenson/Luci Grassel/Lisa Snedeker/Todd Olinger/Jason White;

C. First National Bank of Omaha – General Fund Account 1-XXX-8 – Sarah Swenson/Luci Grassel/Lisa Snedeker/Todd Olinger/Jason White;

D. Dakotaland FCU Checking Account XXXXXXXXX – Sarah Swenson/Luci Grassel;

E. Dakotaland FCU Savings Account XXXXXXXXX – Sarah Swenson/Luci Grassel;

Motion carried.

On a motion made by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the resignation of Chris Selland as the Business Manager effective December 31, 2022. (The school district would like to thank Chris for her 25 years of service). Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger, to re-approve the Woonsocket School District’s Comprehensive Plan with new updates. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve an executive session for personnel reasons SDCL1-25-2(1) – out at 8:27 p.m. – in at 9:20 p.m. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the November 14, 2022, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 9:21 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

BUSINESS MANAGER