NOTICE OF VACANCY

Town Of Letcher

By:
Published January 31, 2022, in Public Notices

The following offices will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term of office of:

Mark Chada,

Board-Trustee:

One Three-Year Term

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 28th, 2022 and petitions may be filed with the Town of Letcher Finance Officer at 113 E Main Street, Letcher, SD between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. central standard time, no later than the 25th day of February, 2022.

Published two times at the total approximate cost of $13.50.

SJ24-2tb

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    February 4, 2022, 8:43 am
    Sunny
    4°F
    real feel: -15°F
    humidity: 65%
    wind speed: 13 mph NNW
    wind gusts: 27 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    February 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    January 30, 2022 January 31, 2022 February 1, 2022 February 2, 2022 February 3, 2022 February 4, 2022 February 5, 2022
    February 6, 2022 February 7, 2022 February 8, 2022 February 9, 2022 February 10, 2022 February 11, 2022 February 12, 2022
    February 13, 2022 February 14, 2022 February 15, 2022 February 16, 2022 February 17, 2022 February 18, 2022 February 19, 2022
    February 20, 2022 February 21, 2022 February 22, 2022 February 23, 2022 February 24, 2022 February 25, 2022 February 26, 2022
    February 27, 2022 February 28, 2022 March 1, 2022 March 2, 2022 March 3, 2022 March 4, 2022 March 5, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 