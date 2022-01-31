The following offices will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term of office of:
Mark Chada,
Board-Trustee:
One Three-Year Term
Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 28th, 2022 and petitions may be filed with the Town of Letcher Finance Officer at 113 E Main Street, Letcher, SD between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. central standard time, no later than the 25th day of February, 2022.
Published two times at the total approximate cost of $13.50.
SJ24-2tb
Tweet