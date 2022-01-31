By: admin

The following offices will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term of office of Kurt Effling:

Council Member â€“

one three-year term;

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 28, 2022 and petitions may be filed with The Town of Artesian Finance Officer, 41683 236th St., Fedora, SD between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Central Standard Time, not later than the 25th day of February, 2022.

Molly Ebersdorfer

Finance Officer

