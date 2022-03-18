NOTICE OF VACANCY ON SCHOOL BOARD

SANBORN CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 55-5

By:
Published March 18, 2022, in Public Notices

The following school board positions will become vacant due to the expiration of the present terms of office or due to the resignation of the following school board members.

Justin Enfield – 

Three-year term

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on April 7th, 2022, and petitions may be filed in the office of the business manager located at Sanborn Central School between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., central daylight savings time not later than May 13th, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., or mailed by registered mail not later than May 13th, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Sanborn Central

School District

