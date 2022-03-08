Artesian Town Board proceedings

March 8, 2022

By:
Published March 18, 2022, in Public Notices

The Town of Artesian Council met on March 8, 2022, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center at 7:30 p.m. Council Member Kurt Effling called the meeting to order with Council Member Travis King and Candi Danek present. Also present were Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer, Tom Fridley and Mike Salathe.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.  

Public Participation: None

The minutes of the February 8, 2022, meeting, monthly financial reports and vouchers were presented; motion to approve by Danek, seconded by King; motion carried.  

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,204.97; 

Ebersdorfer, Molly, Payroll $646.45;

Fridley, Tom, Payroll $312.46; 

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00;

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,148.44;

Farmers Elevator Forestburg, Office Supplies $4.18;

Mitchell Iron & Supply, Streets $48.48.

Old Business: 

Discussion was held on streets, lagoons and nuisance properties.

New Business: 

The Equalization Meeting has been set for Monday, March 21, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Artesian Community Center. There will not be an election this year, and therefore, there is no need for an Election Board. Kurt Effling is back on the Council, as no one ran against him.

Resolution 2022-01

Whereas, the Town Council has determined that the 2022 budget requires adjustment.  

NOW, THEREFORE, be it resolved that the Town Council of the Town of Artesian hereby authorizes the following additional income and expense that is tied to: General Checking – $(157,976.86) to Sewer Fund $157,976.86.

Candi – aye. Kurt – aye.  Travis – aye. Motion Carried.

Discussion was held on building a car wash at the City Pool site. Ebersdorfer is to start getting bids and water samples.

There being no further business, motion by Danek, seconded by King, to adjourn the meeting; motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

Town of Artesian,

Finance Officer

Kurt Effling

Council Member

