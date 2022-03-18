By: admin

Published March 18, 2022, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Rod Weber, with Paul Larson absent. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Weber, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the minutes from February 15 as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT

The Commissioners want the taxpayers to know that the taxes will not increase to help fund the addition of the 4-H building.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to accept the bid from Beadle County through True North Steel. Motion carried.

9:30 a.m. – Hot and Cold Patch Mix

Asphalt Paving: $60.00 to $78.50 for Hot;

Commercial Asphalt: $68.00 for Hot, $95.00 for Cold, $150.00 for Omega.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to accept both bids presented. Motion carried.

Motion by Weber, seconded by Blindauer, to table the Gravel Crushing Bids for both the County Pit and Pudge Pit until the board receives clarification on bids.

9:45 a.m. – Patch Overlay

Asphalt Paving: $91.50 per ton for Hot Mix in place;

Commercial Asphalt: $95.00 per ton for Hot mix in place.

Motion by Weber, seconded by Blindauer, to accept Asphalt Paving bid. Motion carried.

9:50 a.m. – Chip Seal

Topkote: $23,061.01 – No Fog, $26,524.97 – Fog ;

Road Guy: $20,217.846 – No Fog, $23,611.692 – Fog;

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Weber, to accept Road Guy bid for $23,611.692 per mile with Fog. Motion carried.

JIM TAYLOR, DRAINAGE BOARD ATTORNEY

Jim was present to give clarification and understanding on some ditch issues that have come before the board.

LYNN BRUESKE, REGISTER OF DEEDS

Lynn presented a quote from Microfilm Imaging to scan and preserve all current back plats and/or documents that need to be scanned into the current system. The cost of the project could be paid for out of the Modernization and Preservation funds. The board gave Lynn permission to proceed.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to pay Miner County Dispatch an additional $10,000 for the year of 2022 to cover additional costs and wages. Motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $3,833,594.08

Register of Deeds $2,419.00

Motion by Weber, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills. Motion carried.

Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $5,184.90

Auditor $10,016.12

Treasurer $4,989.70

States Attorney $6,678.25

Courthouse $3,779.53

Assessor $9,665.48

Register of Deeds $8,119.78

Sheriff $16,154.75

Public Welfare $1,556.28

Nurse $3,579.01

Ambulance $2,900.85

WIC $66.23

Extension Office $1,702.89

Weed $4,878.87

Drainage $322.95

Road and Bridge $30,094.38

E-911 $89.17

Emergency Management $759.50

Sobriety Testing $89.17

First National Bank of Omaha, State Remittance $1,936.58

Avera Health Plan, Insurance $18,497.78

AFLAC, Insurance $1,063.65

AFLAC, Insurance $231.74

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $8,373.70

Delta Dental, Insurance $560.20

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $84.53

BEAM, Insurance $213.80

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $512.81

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $378.04

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

First National Bank, Tax Liability $14,721.56

EMC National life Company, Insurance $18.78

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $162.65

South Dakota Weed & Pest Control, Conference $150.00

Amazon SYNCB, Supplies $545.93

D & L Tire Service, Repairs and Maintenance $760.00

First National Bank of Omaha, Services and Fees $96.76

Horizon Health Care, Drug Testing $132.00

Alan Larson Jr., Travel and Conference $140.00

Premier Equipment Production, Repairs and Maintenance $244.79

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

AT&T, Tower Dump $70.00

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $213.12

Bound Tree, Supplies $533.46

Center for Education, Subscription $159.00

Comm-Tech, Repairs $1,202.47

Dakota Two Way, Radios $5,593.06

South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Teletype Service $2,340.00

Express 2, Fuel $214.48

Farmers Elevator Co., Fuel $93.38

Hillyard/ Sioux Falls, Supplies $170.31

Lincoln County Auditor, Mental Illness $258.34

McLeod’s Printing & Supply, Supplies $52.70

Jamie Miller, Supplies $84.74

National Sheriff’s Association, Membership Dues $71.00

Office Peeps, Supplies $91.82

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee – January 2022 $238.77

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $644.23

Ron Volesky, Court Appointed Attorney Fees – J. McGuire $1,288.50

There being no further business before the board, motion by S. Larson, seconded by Weber, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried.

The next scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County