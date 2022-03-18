STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA :
:SS
COUNTY OF SANBORN : IN CIRCUIT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN THE MATTER OF
THE ESTATE OF
JAMES A. SPELBRING,
DECEASED.
____________________________
55PRO22-4
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND
NOTICE OF INFORMAL
APPOINTMENT OF
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN INTESTACY
(Publication)
Notice is given that on March 4, 2022, Andrea Schoenhard, whose address is 24424 Eagle Nest Rd, Chamberlain, SD 57325, and Meghan Olson, whose address is 801 S. Main, PO Box 272, Platte, SD 57369, were appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of the estate of James A. Spelbring.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the Clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the Co-Personal Representatives.
Dated March 8, 2022
/s/Andrea
Schoenhard
Andrea Schoenhard
24424 Eagle Nest Rd
Chamberlain, SD 57325
605.770.2663
Sanborn County Clerk of Courts:
Jillian McKenzie
PO Box 56
604 W. 6th St.
Woonsocket, SD 57385
605.796.4515
Attorney for the Estate:
Jessica Hegge
Larson Law PC
PO Box 131 – 131 S. Main
Chamberlain, SD 57325
605.234.2222
