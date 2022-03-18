By: admin

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA :

:SS

COUNTY OF SANBORN : IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN THE MATTER OF

THE ESTATE OF

JAMES A. SPELBRING,

DECEASED.

____________________________

55PRO22-4

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND

NOTICE OF INFORMAL

APPOINTMENT OF

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN INTESTACY

(Publication)

Notice is given that on March 4, 2022, Andrea Schoenhard, whose address is 24424 Eagle Nest Rd, Chamberlain, SD 57325, and Meghan Olson, whose address is 801 S. Main, PO Box 272, Platte, SD 57369, were appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of the estate of James A. Spelbring.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the personal representative or may be filed with the Clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the Co-Personal Representatives.

Dated March 8, 2022

/s/Andrea

Schoenhard

Andrea Schoenhard

24424 Eagle Nest Rd

Chamberlain, SD 57325

605.770.2663

Sanborn County Clerk of Courts:

Jillian McKenzie

PO Box 56

604 W. 6th St.

Woonsocket, SD 57385

605.796.4515

Attorney for the Estate:

Jessica Hegge

Larson Law PC

PO Box 131 – 131 S. Main

Chamberlain, SD 57325

605.234.2222