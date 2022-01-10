By: admin

Published March 18, 2022, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Chada, Sean Gromer, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve December 28th, 2021, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on charging people to dump in the lagoon. At this time, until the Town of Letcher has to start discharging at the lagoon, the town will not charge to dump in the lagoon. If at anytime the Town of Letcher has to start discharging, the board will reevaluate the situation at that time.

New Business:

The Board went over dates for meetings for 2022: January 10th, February 7th and 21st, March 1st and 21st (Equalization Meeting), April 4th and 18th, May 2nd and 16th, June 6th and 27th, July 11th and 25th, August 8th and 22nd, September 5th and 19th, October 3rd and 17th, November 7th and 21st, and December 5th and 19th.

Discussion was held on Election information for the newspaper and circulating petitions. Election date-April 12th, 2022. Interested parties may pick up petitions on January 28th, 2022. Petitions are due back to the Town Of Letcher Finance Office on February 25th, 2022, by 5:00 p.m. Mark Chada’s term is up for re-election. It is a three-year term.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve wages for 2022 as listed:

Mayor – $120.00 per meeting;

Trustee – $100.00 per meeting;

Finance Officer – $18.50 per hour;

Water Superintendent/Tester – $600.00/monthly salary;

Custodian – $18.50 per hour;

Meter Reader – $90.00 per month;

Lost Time – $30.00 per hour;

Mileage Reimbursement – $0.585;

Grounds/Summer Help – $12.00-$15.00 per hour DOE;

Annual Report – $700.00;

Maintenance – $600.00 monthly salary;

West Nile – $100.00 a time.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the Official Newspaper and Lawyer for the Town of Letcher for 2022 as listed:

Official Newspaper – Sanborn Weekly Journal;

Lawyer for 2022 – Tim Bottum with Morgan Theeler LLP.

A current listing of the Letcher Volunteer Fire Department personnel has been received.

The current listing is: Curtis Adams, Sean Gromer, Tara Morris, Chuck Amick, Cassidy Hinker, Aaron Roth, Clay Amick, Cote Hinker, Kenny Stach, Darin Amick, Ed Hoffman, Bob Steckel, Dave Brooks, Mark Jensen, Brett Stekl, Mason Bruns, Shana Jensen, Lacey Swenson, Rod Clarambeau, Sam Kretschmar, Cindy VanLaecken, Andy Ettswold, Matt Meier, Murray VanLaecken, Melanie Ettswold, Rich Moe, Jeremy White, Denny Fouberg, and Shawn Moody.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: Santel Communications – $234.32 – Lift Station Phone – $45.09, Office Phone – $28.56, Office Internet – $80.50, Community Center Phone – $25.17, Community Center Internet – $55.00, Miedema Sanitation – $60.00 – Garbage Removal, Michael Hoffman – $83.11 – Meter Reader Wages, Angie Meier – $362.28 – Finance Officer Wages, Ed Hoffman – $530.10 – Water Tester Wages, Sean Gromer – $554.10 – Maintenance Wages, Faye Blindauer – $273.36 – Custodian Wages.

The next board meeting will be held on February 7th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer