Published May 13, 2022, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

:SS:

COUNTY OF BROOKINGS )

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

____________________________

)

In the Matter of the Estate )

)

of )

)

BEVERLY J. MORRIS, Deceased )

)

___________________________ )

Court File No. 05-PRO22-17

NOTICE

TO

CREDITORS

RICK W. MORRIS, personal representative of the Estate of Beverly J. Morris, deceased, of mailing address 47483 Spruce Circle, Dell Rapids, South Dakota 57022, hereby notifies all creditors having claims against the above-entitled estate to file those claims with the clerk of the above court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

DATED this 5th day of May 2022.

s:/ Rick W. Morris

Rick W. Morris,

Personal Representative

47483 Spruce Circle

Dell Rapids,

South Dakota 57022

(605) 428-3477