STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )
:SS:
COUNTY OF BROOKINGS )
IN CIRCUIT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
____________________________
)
In the Matter of the Estate )
)
of )
)
BEVERLY J. MORRIS, Deceased )
)
___________________________ )
Court File No. 05-PRO22-17
NOTICE
TO
CREDITORS
RICK W. MORRIS, personal representative of the Estate of Beverly J. Morris, deceased, of mailing address 47483 Spruce Circle, Dell Rapids, South Dakota 57022, hereby notifies all creditors having claims against the above-entitled estate to file those claims with the clerk of the above court within four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.
DATED this 5th day of May 2022.
s:/ Rick W. Morris
Rick W. Morris,
Personal Representative
47483 Spruce Circle
Dell Rapids,
South Dakota 57022
(605) 428-3477
