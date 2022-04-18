By: admin

Published May 6, 2022, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A. Ettswold and E. Hoffman also attended the meeting.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve April 4th, 2022, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

The Board received the Annual 2021 Drinking Water Report from the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Members went over the report. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the Drinking Water Report. Reports will be hung up in Cortrust Bank and the community center.

Meier talked with Dawson Construction. They are planning to start blading streets the beginning of May.

M. Ettswold talked to the board about the Letcher Summer Youth having a VFW – Legion Teener baseball team. With adding that baseball team, they are needing to make some improvements to the baseball/softball park. Things needing to be fixed or added.

1. Pitching Mound

2. Fixing the backstop with a concrete wall added.

3. Fixing lights or adding new lights.

4. Foul ball poles

M. Ettswold said they have sent in for grants. They have received a grant from ALM and are sending in a grant to Poet. Once they receive the grants, they will discuss what they are still needing for funds. They are having TK Electric come up to give the Letcher Summer Youth a quote on the lights.

John Clem called from District III wanting a trustee member to attend the Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan meeting in Woonsocket on April 12. Larson is planning on attending the meeting.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the Letcher Summer Youth program. The Board is still waiting on more information for improvements. Meier will be meeting with Hohbach Electric to get a quote from them for lights. They also have a bucket truck to accommodate to be able to fix the lights.

The Sanborn County 4-H Blue Group has the GAGA pit installed at Rossy Park.

The Sanborn County 4-H Blue Group has ordered the flag pole, and once it has been delivered, they will be installing it.

The Sanborn County 4-H Blue Group ordered new trash cans and have placed two of them on Main Street, and one will be placed at Rossy Park.

Discussion was held on placing a Sealed Bids ad in the paper for two weeks. All sealed bids must be dropped off at the black drop box at the Finance Office by Friday, April 15th, 2022. Items going up for sealed bids are: 1) Yellow Box Scraper, 2) Frail pull behind mower, 3) Sander for the truck.

Sealed bids were received by April 15th and opened on April 18th at the board meeting:

1. Yellow box scraper – Bid went to Aaron Roth for $250.00;

2. Frail pull behind mower – Bid went to Aaron Roth for $25.00;

3. Sander for the truck – Bid went to Ed Hoffman for $26.65;

Appoint Municipal Officials:

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to elect Mark Chada as Mayor.

Mayor: Mark Chada

Trustee: Sean Gromer

Trustee: Angie Larson

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: United States Treasury – $2,575.64 – Payroll taxes, Davison Rural Water – $2,887.20 – Water Used, Menards – $19.99 – Supplies – for Fire Department, US Bank – $6,289.72 – Sewer Loan payment, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,637.47 – Health Insurance.

The next board meeting will be held on May 2nd, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer