Published June 10, 2022

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA       }

        :SS:

COUNTY OF SANBORN       }

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

55 PRO 22-06

IN THE MATTER OF        }

THE ESTATE OF       }

DAVID DORRIS, DECEASED       }

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that on May 31, 2022, Tricia Hudson, whose address is 2116 R Street, Belleville, KS 66935, was appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of David Dorris.

Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative or may be filed with the Clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representative.

Tricia Hudson

2116 R Street

Belleville, KS 66935

Jillian Sheldon, Clerk of Courts

PO Box 56

Woonsocket, SD 57385

(605) 796-4515

Attorney Gregory A. Protsch

Mumford Protsch LLP

115 N. Main St; PO Box 189

Howard, South Dakota 57349

(605) 772-4488

