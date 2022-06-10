STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA }
:SS:
COUNTY OF SANBORN }
IN CIRCUIT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
55 PRO 22-06
IN THE MATTER OF }
THE ESTATE OF }
DAVID DORRIS, DECEASED }
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that on May 31, 2022, Tricia Hudson, whose address is 2116 R Street, Belleville, KS 66935, was appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of David Dorris.
Creditors of decedent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative or may be filed with the Clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representative.
Tricia Hudson
2116 R Street
Belleville, KS 66935
Jillian Sheldon, Clerk of Courts
PO Box 56
Woonsocket, SD 57385
(605) 796-4515
Attorney Gregory A. Protsch
Mumford Protsch LLP
115 N. Main St; PO Box 189
Howard, South Dakota 57349
(605) 772-4488
