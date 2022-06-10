By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Rod Weber. Steve Larson was absent. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to approve the minutes from May 10 meeting, as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

BLAKE HARMS, BROSZ ENGINEERING

Blake was present to request signed documents to finalize the steps in completion for the bridge project on County Road 11.

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, CONSTRUCTION PROJECT

Two employees representing Northwestern Energy were present to discuss the poles that are going up on County Road 24-0. There was landowner concern about the placement of the highline poles. The placed poles are in compliance with the agreement that is in place with Northwestern.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent met with the board. County ditches and culverts were discussed. There was discussion on how to obtain a CDL for new hires that would be following the new state standards.

MALT BEVERAGE RENEWAL

Hearing no objections, motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to renew the following Malt Beverage Licenses. Motion carried.

Alt Investments dba Country Pumper – Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine

Doren’s Bar – Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine

Al’s Place – Retail (on-off sale) Malt Beverage & SD Farm Wine

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Emergency Manager, Josh Starzman, visited with the board about combining the contact person for the First Responder App that the current First Responders are using. By making this change, it will give all entities that pay for this system a cost break.

Auditor Moody reminded the Commissioners that the Courthouse will be closed on Monday, May 30th in observance of Memorial Day. The primary election is June 7th and the next commissioner meeting will be June 9th due to the election on the 7th. A disaster mitigation meeting with John Clem will be held on June 21st following the regular commissioner meeting.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Weber, to pay the following bills. Motion carried.

There being no further business before the board, motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Thursday June 9, 2022.

