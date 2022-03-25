By: admin

Published March 25, 2022, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

On Saturday, March 19, at around 5:40 p.m., the Sanborn County Sheriff’s office was called to an accident that occurred at the corner of County Highway 224, known as the Alpena road, and South Dakota Highway 37. Natalia Morelos-Gutierrez of Huron was on her way home from work and was stopped at the intersection in her 2015 Mazda Grand Terrain. Josepha Rik Rik of Huron was on her way to work in her 2010 Dodge Avenger and struck Morelos-Gutierrez. There were no injuries, but both cars were totaled. Rik Rik was cited for careless driving.

Then, at around 8:50 p.m. the same night, the Sheriff’s Office was called out to a car/deer collision, with, again no injuries, other than to the deer, and there was no chance of resuscitation. The car was damaged, but still drivable.

