Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office has busy weekend

By:
Published March 25, 2022, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News

On Saturday, March 19, at around 5:40 p.m., the Sanborn County Sheriff’s office was called to an accident that occurred at the corner of County Highway 224, known as the Alpena road, and South Dakota Highway 37. Natalia Morelos-Gutierrez of Huron was on her way home from work and was stopped at the intersection in her 2015 Mazda Grand Terrain. Josepha Rik Rik of Huron was on her way to work in her 2010 Dodge Avenger and struck Morelos-Gutierrez. There were no injuries, but both cars were totaled. Rik Rik was cited for careless driving. 

Then, at around 8:50 p.m. the same night, the Sheriff’s Office was called out to a car/deer collision, with, again no injuries, other than to the deer, and there was no chance of resuscitation. The car was damaged, but still drivable.

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 28, 2022, 4:25 am
    Mostly cloudy
    25°F
    real feel: 16°F
    humidity: 58%
    wind speed: 9 mph SE
    wind gusts: 13 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 27, 2022 February 28, 2022 March 1, 2022 March 2, 2022 March 3, 2022 March 4, 2022 March 5, 2022
    March 6, 2022 March 7, 2022 March 8, 2022 March 9, 2022 March 10, 2022 March 11, 2022 March 12, 2022
    March 13, 2022 March 14, 2022 March 15, 2022 March 16, 2022 March 17, 2022 March 18, 2022 March 19, 2022
    March 20, 2022 March 21, 2022 March 22, 2022 March 23, 2022 March 24, 2022 March 25, 2022 March 26, 2022
    March 27, 2022 March 28, 2022 March 29, 2022 March 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 April 1, 2022 April 2, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 