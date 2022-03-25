By: admin

Published March 25, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher

MITCHELL – Dakota Wesleyan University has announced spring scholarship winners for the class of 2022.

Thirty-five high school seniors competed last month for the university’s most prestigious scholarships as part of DWU’s Spring Scholarship Day on Feb. 18. Students with outstanding academic status, leadership potential and commitment to serving others were invited to campus to meet with faculty, staff and students, or virtually, while exploring opportunities at DWU.

Among John Wesley Scholarship winners was Dayton Easton, daughter of JD and Jenny Easton of Letcher, and a Sanborn Central High School student. To qualify for a John Wesley Scholarship, students must have at least a 3.7 GPA. The award is for $13,000 to $14,750 and is renewable for up to 10 semesters if the student remains in good standing.

Easton was also awarded an extracurricular scholarship.

