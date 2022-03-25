DWU announces winners from Spring Scholarship Day

By:
Published March 25, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher

MITCHELL – Dakota Wesleyan University has announced spring scholarship winners for the class of 2022.

Thirty-five high school seniors competed last month for the university’s most prestigious scholarships as part of DWU’s Spring Scholarship Day on Feb. 18. Students with outstanding academic status, leadership potential and commitment to serving others were invited to campus to meet with faculty, staff and students, or virtually, while exploring opportunities at DWU.

Among John Wesley Scholarship winners was Dayton Easton, daughter of JD and Jenny Easton of Letcher, and a Sanborn Central High School student. To qualify for a John Wesley Scholarship, students must have at least a 3.7 GPA. The award is for $13,000 to $14,750 and is renewable for up to 10 semesters if the student remains in good standing.

Easton was also awarded an extracurricular scholarship.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 28, 2022, 4:24 am
    Mostly cloudy
    25°F
    real feel: 16°F
    humidity: 58%
    wind speed: 9 mph SE
    wind gusts: 13 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 27, 2022 February 28, 2022 March 1, 2022 March 2, 2022 March 3, 2022 March 4, 2022 March 5, 2022
    March 6, 2022 March 7, 2022 March 8, 2022 March 9, 2022 March 10, 2022 March 11, 2022 March 12, 2022
    March 13, 2022 March 14, 2022 March 15, 2022 March 16, 2022 March 17, 2022 March 18, 2022 March 19, 2022
    March 20, 2022 March 21, 2022 March 22, 2022 March 23, 2022 March 24, 2022 March 25, 2022 March 26, 2022
    March 27, 2022 March 28, 2022 March 29, 2022 March 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 April 1, 2022 April 2, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 