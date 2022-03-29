By: admin

Published March 29, 2022

The Woonsocket Development Corporation has been working on addressing the lack of housing issue in Woonsocket for a few years. In their work and research in determining some possible solutions, they found that empty lots are needed for housing development. With the recognition of this need, they created a new Housing Group, which consists of Woonsocket investors and citizens. The main goal of this group is to acquire lots within Woonsocket’s city limits and make the lots available to individuals to build a new home or bring a new house to place on a lot.

According to Housing Group members, the lots that the Housing Group has been purchasing are what they have considered “blemished” lots; taxes are owed on the property, or there is a lean against the property for whatever reason, etc. The Housing Group purchases the lots to clean them up and get them to a condition that makes them marketable again. They are looking for what they consider to be “shovel-ready” projects, so if someone is ready to go in building or bringing in a home, they are trying to determine what is the best way the Housing Group can help. They want it to be clear that they aren’t just buying up lots to obtain property; they are purchasing “blemished” lots to make them more viable for the city and its members. They want them to be more productive for the community rather than just sitting idle.

