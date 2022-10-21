Santel Communications supports local Horizon patients

By:
Published October 21, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

PICTURED ARE, left to right: Tracy Pardy, Executive Director at Horizon Health Foundation; Katlyn Rostyne, CNP at Woonsocket Community Health Center; Harley Moore, RN at Woonsocket CHC; Bobbi White, CMA at Woonsocket CHC; Wade Erickson, CEO at Horizon Health Care; Ryan Thompson, General Manager at Santel Communications; Jerry Jenssen, Board President at Santel Communications; Carrie Howard, board member at Horizon Health Foundation; Dawn Rassel, Lab/X-Ray Technologist at Woonsocket CHC; and Dr. Lance Lim, Chief Medical Officer at Horizon Health Care.

WOONSOCKET – Horizon Health Foundation recently received a $2,000 donation from Santel Communications in Woonsocket to support Horizon Health Care patients in need. The donation will fund 40 gas gift cards at $25 each and 40 grocery gift cards at $25 each to help a total of 80 patients in the Woonsocket community.

“In a rural community, practicing medicine involves so much more than physical health. Wellness involves protecting mental health, physical health, and providing resources to improve the quality of life to our patients,” said Katlyn Rostyne, CNP at Woonsocket Community Health Center. “Our community of Woonsocket continues to demonstrate an abundance of support to help us succeed in our mission to provide high quality care close to home. I want to personally thank Santel Communications for this generous donation going into the holiday season.”

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

