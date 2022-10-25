By: admin

Published October 25, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

A new business has opened on Woonsocket’s Dumont Avenue. Rod and Tara Weber have added The Back 9 to their business complex. It is a business with the idea of entertainment for all ages in mind. The highlighted part of the new business is the two sports simulation bays for people to rent, but there’s also video lottery and a nice-sized bar that serves pop, water and malt beverages along with five flavors of pizza. There are two levels of seating with tables and chairs and bar stools overlooking the bay areas to watch what is happening.

Both sports simulation bays have 32 games to choose from to play. Golf is one of those games, and there are 43 different golf courses for each player to choose to play. But there’s so much beyond golf. Examples of other games are bowling, soccer, baseball, football, horseshoes, bean bag toss, croquet, dodgeball, foot golf, basketball, hunting with a bow or guns, carnival games and more. For the golf games, they do have clubs for people to use, or customers can bring their own clubs in for practice.

The bays are rented by the hour for groups of four-six. Hours of operation are Monday and Thursday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday – 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday – 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday – 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday – noon to 6 p.m. Online booking for the bays is in the works, but for now, contact Megan at 605-796-4221 or send a message to The Back 9 Facebook page. There is truly something for all ages and all interests. Fun for everyone!

