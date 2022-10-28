By: admin

Published October 28, 2022, in Area News, Woonsocket

WATERTOWN – Lake Area Technical College officials recently announced the names of the 2022-2023 Student Ambassadors. Student Ambassadors are selected by their instructors to represent their program at campus events and activities throughout the year. Selection is based on academic ability, communication skills, and knowledge of their program. Student Ambassadors have the opportunity to earn scholarships and share their passion with community members and incoming students.

Dilyn Brooks of Woonsocket was named the 2022-2023 Lake Area Tech Student Ambassador for Agriculture.