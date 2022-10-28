Sanborn County rescue agencies take part in Ag Rescue training

By:
Published October 28, 2022

Over this past weekend, various agencies traveled to Fedora to take part in an Agriculture Rescue class. The course covered response tactics to all types of farm related accidents. The nationally renown training group Advanced Rescue Solutions brought three instructors from Indiana to share their knowledge and experience. These instructors are part of the FEMA response team and have been to many national disasters such as numerous hurricanes and the Champlain Towers collapse in Miami. The class was free to students thanks to the hard work of the Fedora Fire Department who raised money and the many businesses that donated money, many of those businesses right here in Sanborn County.  This was a once in a lifetime chance for many people to learn from some of the best in the country and all students came away better prepared to solve many of the emergency situations they may encounter. Sanborn County agencies that attended were Artesian Fire Department, Sanborn County Ambulance, Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office and Woonsocket Fire Department.

