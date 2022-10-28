Annual 4-H Fun Horse Show held

Published October 28, 2022, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

Henry Feistner was able to ride his new horse, Olive, for the very first time at the Fun Horse Show on Oct. 16. Henry and Olive ended up winning all of the speed events in the Beginner category.

A 4-H Fun Horse Show was held on Sunday, Oct. 16, at the 4-H Grounds in Forestburg with eleven counties represented. Fifty-three 4-Hers started the new 4-H year by participating in their annual horse safety training presented by Eric Kobernusz of Mt. Vernon.

Following the training, 29 4-Hers joined in the fun and participated in eight different events throughout the afternoon. Donna Fink of Plankinton was given the task of judging the many events.  Ribbons were awarded to the top six finishers in each class of beginner, junior and senior participants. Points were totaled and Grand Champion and Reserve Champion ribbons and prizes were awarded to overall beginner, junior and senior participants. 

See the results and more pictures of the event in this week's issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

