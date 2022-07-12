By: admin

Published July 12, 2022

Kylie Schlenker is pictured with the picnic shelter he built for his Eagle Scout project. It is located in the campground north of Lake Prior.



Kylie Schlenker has been working toward his rank of Eagle Scout for several years. His final project of a new picnic shelter at the campground north of Lake Prior is now complete. The last requirement to earn the Eagle Scout rank is to complete a community service project before the scout turns 18. Schlenker said that he approached the City of Woonsocket for suggestions on a project he could do for the city to help him complete this requirement, and city officials recommended replacing the picnic shelter at the campground north of the lake in town.

