By: admin

Published March 11, 2022, in Sports

On Tuesday, March 1, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket boys basketball team traveled to Parkston to take on the Trojans for the 5A Region Basketball Tournament.

SCW’s record going into the matchup was 5-15, and Parkston’s record was 13-7. The Blackhawks hit the court running and took an early lead on the Trojans, holding them at bay for the first half. The Trojans found extra force in the second half, pulling ahead of the Blackhawks during the third quarter, and they didn’t look back. The game was close for much of the competition, and SCW played hard for all four quarters, but in the end, the Blackhawks lost to the Trojans, 47-62.

This loss ended the Blackhawks’ season with a final record of 5-16. The Blackhawks are losing two seniors to graduation, Tryce Slykhuis and Noah Wormstadt. Their leadership will be missed, but there is a good group of underclassmen ready to step up as leaders for the team.

…Read more details about the game in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!