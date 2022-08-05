By: admin

Published August 5, 2022, in Sports

The SDVFW 16 Letcher Hawks started their Region Tournament play on Tuesday, July 26 in Canova. The Hawks struggled generating runs and dropped the game against Canistota/Freeman 2-15.

Canistota/Freeman opened up the scoring in the first inning, and they pulled away for good with six runs in the third to secure the first-round win for them. McCoy Schulz was on the mound for Letcher’s 16U team, allowing three hits and one run over two and a third innings, striking out two and walking no one. Wyatt Anderson and Tanner Christian entered the game from the bullpen, throwing one and two-thirds innings and one inning respectively.

Jeff Boschee, Payton Uecker and Schulz led the Hawks offensively with one hit each.

For their second game of the tournament, the SDVFW 16U Letcher Hawks were up against the team from Baltic. Letcher watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover to suffer a 1-11 loss and end their inaugural season as a team.

McCoy Schulz started off on the pitcher’s mound again for the Hawks. He lasted three and a third innings, allowing five hits and nine runs while striking out two. Bryce Larson threw the last two innings out of the bullpen.

At the plate, Payton Uecker led the SDVFW 16U Letcher Hawks with one hit in two at bats.

