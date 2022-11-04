By: admin

Published November 4, 2022, in Obituaries

Warren Charles Peer, 92, of Mitchell, formerly of Artesian, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Warren Charles Peer, son of John Wayne and Edith Grace (Gaston) Peer, was born Sept. 21, 1930, in Mitchell. He grew up in the Artesian area and attended country school. Warren graduated from Artesian High School in 1948. After his schooling, Warren drove milk truck in the Artesian area and worked on the family farm.

He entered the US Marines on Feb. 7, 1952. He was honorably discharged at the rank of corporal on Feb. 6, 1954. Warren returned to the Artesian area and was united in marriage with Betty Cote on Feb. 1, 1955, in Artesian. The couple made their home in Artesian, and Warren continued to farm in the area for 70 years. In 2014, he moved to Mitchell.

Warren enjoyed fishing, hunting, country music, playing cards, dancing, bingo and karaoke. He also loved tinkering in his garage. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, the Artesian American Legion Post 47, and the Mitchell American Legion.

Warren is survived by his four children, Marilyn (Paul) Hodges of Redfield, Cindy (Larry) Lewis of Fedora, Liz Hoffman of Artesian, and Chuck (Wendi) Peer of Artesian; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Donna (Cliff) Glanzer of Howard.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, on Jan. 11, 2005; four grandsons, Riley Peer, Aron Hodges, Bryan Hodges, James Hodges; three sisters, Norma, Beverly and Vera; a brother, Norman; and a special friend, Raeburn Moore.