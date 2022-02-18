Woonsocket third graders surprised by special guests

By Jessica Bruce

Published February 18, 2022, in School

On Friday, the third grade class was surprised to walk into a gym full of familiar faces to assist in various academic activities in the theme of football. We called it our Super Bowl party. The students did not know this party was being planned, so their faces beamed as they entered the gym and saw dads, grandpas, moms, and friendly faces waiting to work with them. They played various math games, read some passages about the Super Bowl, and just enjoyed each other’s company. Upon accomplishing each task, there was a prize waiting for them. To finish the event, everyone got to enjoy snacks that were donated by the families of the third graders. It was a very successful event thanks to the support of the families.

