Illusionist performs at Woonsocket

By:
Published February 18, 2022, in School

On Thursday, Feb. 10, Rusty Ammerman, a comedic illusionist, visited Woonsocket School. The Pre-K4 through sixth grade students went to the assembly. He involved the crowd in every “trick” he did.  It was often just by answering a simple question to help perform his illusions. He had Zander Wills go up and help with the ring trick where the metal rings were separate and then he interlocked them by hitting them against each other.  Norris Peterson helped with the Rubics Cube trick. They mixed Rubics Cubes up then placed them in a box and picked an image to make out of them. The picture was of Mario. The students were laughing throughout at his comedic routine and were often mesmerized by the illusions he performed. The students were thoroughly entertained by both the comedy act and illusion “tricks.”

The assembly was sponsored by WEPC, and according to Elementary Lead Teacher Sarah Jensen, “He was probably the best entertainer we have had in a long time.”

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    February 19, 2022, 2:48 pm
    Sunny
    41°F
    real feel: 30°F
    humidity: 30%
    wind speed: 20 mph S
    wind gusts: 31 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    February 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    January 30, 2022 January 31, 2022 February 1, 2022 February 2, 2022 February 3, 2022 February 4, 2022 February 5, 2022
    February 6, 2022 February 7, 2022 February 8, 2022 February 9, 2022 February 10, 2022 February 11, 2022 February 12, 2022
    February 13, 2022 February 14, 2022 February 15, 2022 February 16, 2022 February 17, 2022 February 18, 2022 February 19, 2022
    February 20, 2022 February 21, 2022 February 22, 2022 February 23, 2022 February 24, 2022 February 25, 2022 February 26, 2022
    February 27, 2022 February 28, 2022 March 1, 2022 March 2, 2022 March 3, 2022 March 4, 2022 March 5, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 