Published February 18, 2022, in School

On Thursday, Feb. 10, Rusty Ammerman, a comedic illusionist, visited Woonsocket School. The Pre-K4 through sixth grade students went to the assembly. He involved the crowd in every “trick” he did. It was often just by answering a simple question to help perform his illusions. He had Zander Wills go up and help with the ring trick where the metal rings were separate and then he interlocked them by hitting them against each other. Norris Peterson helped with the Rubics Cube trick. They mixed Rubics Cubes up then placed them in a box and picked an image to make out of them. The picture was of Mario. The students were laughing throughout at his comedic routine and were often mesmerized by the illusions he performed. The students were thoroughly entertained by both the comedy act and illusion “tricks.”

The assembly was sponsored by WEPC, and according to Elementary Lead Teacher Sarah Jensen, “He was probably the best entertainer we have had in a long time.”

