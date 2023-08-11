ADOPTION OF PROVISIONAL BUDGET

TO SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA

By:
Published August 11, 2023, in Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:  That the Board of County Commissioners of Sanborn County, will meet in the Courthouse at Woonsocket, South Dakota on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. for the purpose of considering the foregoing provisional budget for the year 2024 and various items, schedules, amounts, and appropriations set forth therein and as many days thereafter as is deemed necessary until the final adoption of the budget on the 19th day of September 2023.  At such time any interested person may appear either in person or by a representative and will be given an opportunity for a full and complete discussion of all purposes, objectives, items, schedules, appropriations, estimates, amounts, and matters set forth and contained in the provisional budget.

KAMI MOODY

Sanborn County Auditor

Published on August 10 and August 17, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $22.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ52-2tb

