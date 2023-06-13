By: admin

Published June 23, 2023, in Public Notices

The Town of Artesian Council met on June 13, 2023, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council Member Travis King called the meeting to order with Council Member Candi Danek and Mike Salathe present. Also present were Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer and Makenna Hertel. Present for public participation was Kaleigh Zoss.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the May Council Minutes, Financial Statement, and Payment of Vouchers; Motion carried.

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,623.58;

Ebersdorfer, Molly, Payroll $740.46;

Fridley, Tom, Payroll $378.95;

Hertel, Makenna, Payroll $766.78;

King, Travis, Payroll $199.48;

Salathe, Michael, Payroll $218.59;

Zens, Daryl, Payroll $457.13;

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00;

Benders Sewer & Drain, Sewer $574.50;

Butler Machinery Co., Sewer $4,261.85;

Dakota Pump Inc., Sewer $223.21;

Dawson Construction Inc., Streets $1,382.00;

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,341.49;

Kibble Equipment, Streets $2,500.00;

Menards, Streets $41.92;

Runnings Supply, Streets $381.42;

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $27.16;

Schmit Ag Inc., Streets $150.00;

Scott Supply Co., Streets $128.76.

Old Business:

Streets – gravel, mowing and street signs were discussed. Code Enforcement was updated. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to have S & M Enterprise mow the lagoon. Motion carried.

New Business:

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the Statement of Extension of the Joint Cooperative Agreement with District III Planning and Development for the year 2024. Motion carried.

The 2024 dues are set at $445 and will be billed at the end of 2023.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to declare City property – N 100’ of Lots 11 Blk 1 Dowdells Addn in Town of Artesian -– as surplus property with value less than $500 and sell to Harold and Dinora King at the cost of $285, plus all filing fees; motion carried.

There being no further business motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to adjourn; motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

Town of Artesian

Finance Officer

Travis King

Council Member

