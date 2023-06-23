By: admin

Published June 23, 2023, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on June 12th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Rikki Ohlrogge, Neal Hiemstra, and Todd Olinger. Rebecca Grassel was absent. Others attending were: Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce, Kayla Vetter, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the June 12th meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular Board meeting held on May 8th, 2023, were approved as presented on a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Neal Hiemstra. Motion carried.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the claims and the May 2023 financial report as follows. Motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $730,175.66; Add receipts: Taxes $161,925.81; Interest $5,715.26; Admissions $1,029.00; Other local $895.75; State $122,236.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,021,977.48; less disbursements $205,850.40; plus transferred in: $346.94; Cash balance: $816,474.02; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund Balance: $816,474.02.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,125,761.39; Add receipts: Taxes $232,079.06; Other local $659.00; Federal $122,954.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,481,453.45; less disbursements $1,847.74; Cash balance: $1,479,605.71; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,479,605.71.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $572,054.55; Add receipts: Taxes $132,113.30; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $704,167.85; less disbursements $62,270.95; Cash balance: $641,896.90; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $641,896.90.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $67,680.20; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $10,775.35; Adult receipts $0.00; Milk receipts $0.00; Interest $79.50; Other local $459.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $10,436.02; Total to be accounted for: $89,430.07; less disbursements $20,554.04; Cash balance: $68,876.03; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $68,876.03.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $97,150.17; Add receipts: Student tuition $7,500; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $104,650.17; less disbursements $4,393.56; Plus transfer in $0.00; Cash balance: $100,256.61; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $100,256.61.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $26,527.37; Add receipts: Interest $33.30; Pupil activities $1,010.00; Other $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $27,570.67; less disbursements $1,166.45; plus transfer in $0.00; Fund balance: $26,404.22.

Salaries and benefits for the month of May 2023 were as follows:

General Fund: $136,307.27

Special Education: $41,755.79

Enterprise #53: $4,393.56

Food Service: $10,546.00

GENERAL FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, LIBRARY – OFFICE SUPPLIES $647.38

AT&T, CELL PHONE $200.14

BAKER’S DESIGN, SPRING CONCERT AND GRADUATION FLOWERS $282.98

BUDDE SEPTIC TANK, SANITARY SERVICES – SOCCER FIELD $360.00

CHURCHILL, MANOLIS, FREEMEN KLUDT, SHELTON & BURNS LLP, LEGAL FEES $159.92

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $39.50

COLLABORATIVE SUMMER LIBRARY PROGRAM, SUMMER READING POSTERS $42.95

COLLIERS SECURITIES, LLC, CONTINUING DISCLOSURE SERVICES $300.00

D&L SERVICE, LABOR AND REPAIR – SNOW BLOWER $166.00

DB ELECTRIC, INSTALL GO PRO-GYM – REPLACE BALLAST $368.43

EXPRESS 2, GAS – MINIBUS $206.26

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – MINIBUS – VEHICLES $881.69

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, MENTOR ACADEMY LODGING $219.60

GOPHER SPORTS, BOUNDARY MARKERS – PE $170.91

[IMPREST FUND:

BROADLAND CREEK GOLF COURSE, GOLF ENTRY FEE – JVC INVITE – VARSITY $60.00

DESMET HIGH SCHOOL, GOLF ENTRY FEE – VARSITY $40.00

MEMORIAL GOLF COURSE, GOLF ENTRY FEE – JUNIOR HIGH $20.00

PLATTE-GEDDES SCHOOL, PERKINS CONSORTIUM FEE $225.00

SOUTH DAKOTA Career & Technical Education, ANNUAL CONFERENCE $125.00

US POST OFFICE, POSTAGE EXPENSE $378.00

TOTAL IMPREST CLAIMS: $848.00]

JOSTENS, DIPLOMAS $41.56

K&D BUSING INC., CONTRACTED BUSING $16,599.43

KO’S PRO SERVICE, OIL CHANGE – VAN $64.25

KROHMER PLUMBING, WATER HEATER REPAIR AND LABOR $250.87

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $170.00

MENARDS, LIGHTS – STORAGE TOTES $931.61

MUDDY CUP, THE, GOLF PRACTICE $760.00

NAPA AUTO PARTS, BELTS – CABLE FOR GRADUATION $384.77

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $5,667.80

PAULY, KYLIE, SUMMER SCHOOL SUPPLIES – REIMBURSE $53.96

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $9.82

PLATTE-GEDDES SCHOOL, PRE-REGION AND REGION GOLF $432.64

POPPLERS MUSIC, VOCAL MUSIC $97.54

POTRAMENT, REBECCA , REIMBURSE – PROPS FOR PLAY $75.90

PREFERRED PRINTING, EIGHTH GRADE DIPLOMA REPRINT $24.43

RIDDELL-ALL AMERICAN SPORTS, FOOTBALL KNEE PADS $76.61

SANBORN CENTRAL SCHOOL, SHARED STAFF/COACHING $91,034.29

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $283.63

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $174.71

SOUTH DAKOTA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BUSINESS OFFICIALS, NEW BUSINESS MANAGER SUMMER WORKSHOP $50.00

South Dakota Association for Career and Technical Education, INDUSTRIAL TECH CONFERENCE – D. SCHMIEDT $400.00

SHERWIN WILLIAMS, PAINT – LIBRARY $154.20

SIGNATURE PLUS, AWARDS $2,390.15

SKEETERS, PIZZA – DAY OF THE PLAY $234.25

STERN CENTER, COMPREHENSIVE READING COURSE (7) $1,393.00

US POST OFFICE, POST OFFICE BOX RENEWAL $114.00

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $370.52

WESSINGTON SPRINGS SCHOOL, WRESTLING CO-OP PAYMENT – OFFICIALS – 25 PERCENT $113.77

WOLSEY-WESSINGTON SCHOOL, WRESTLING CO-OP PAYMENT – 25 PERCENT $2,662.25

WOONY FOODS, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $44.58

Fund Total: $130,015.65

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,035.45

Athletic Performance Solutions, GYM FLOOR RECOAT (SUMMER 2022) $2,740.00

Fund Total: $3,775.45

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $1,576.00

Fund Total: $1,576.00

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

EXPRESS 2, GAS – DRIVERS ED $81.93

Fund Total: $81.93

Checking Account Total: $135,449.03

FOOD SERVICE

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, KITCHEN SUPPLIES $221.99

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $169.00

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, FOOD $336.92

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD – SUPPLIES $1,938.15

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, FRESH FRUIT AND VEGETABLE PROGRAM $13,076.39

WOONY FOODS, FOOD $166.91

Fund Total: $15,909.36

Checking Account Total: $15,909.36

CUSTODIAL ACCOUNTS

ACT, ACT FEES (10X$50.25) $502.50

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, SENIOR BAND TRIP EXPENSES $989.51

MCGIRR, SHELLY, SENIOR BAND TRIP VRBO RENTAL – REIMBURSE $1,258.60

Fund Total: $2,750.61

Checking Account Total: $2,750.61

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report, including the preliminary budget for 2023-24.

Superintendent Weber updated the Board that Foreman confirmed Chevrolet is not making any more minibuses at this time. They do have an option for a white 14 passenger minibus that is currently available, which would have to be rebid. Koch Hazard will be visiting the school to go over plans for the Industrial Tech addition. Mr. Weber updated that the city has started work in the alley to move forward with the pavement. Mr. Weber wants to thank Neal Hiemstra for his six years of service on the School Board. It is greatly appreciated.

Mrs. Jensen was absent but provided a summary of updates in the elementary. The students had a successful and fun end of year including track and field day, field day, and a walk-a-thon. The state was on site to evaluate during state testing in the elementary. Feedback from their final report included the following: The district appears to have sufficient processes in place for test security and delivery for both the regular and alternative testing. Teachers and aids have started with summer camps and tutoring.

Mr. Bruce did not have any updates.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Todd Olinger, to approve an executive session for personnel reasons SDCL1-25-2(1) – out at 7:41 p.m. – in at 7:50 p.m. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved any updates to the Back to School Plan for COVID. (NOTE: The Back to School Plan needs to be revisited every six months per compliance to ESSER funds.) Motion carried.

On a motion made by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Todd Olinger, the Board approved Kayla Vetter as Pilot Program Birth to four-year-old preschool director with a stipend of $7,000. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Todd Olinger, to approve the Birth to four-year-old Pilot Program policy manual. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved Adriana Tebay as full-time Pilot Program Birth to four-year-old preschool teacher at $15.00 per hour. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved Janell Boschee, Erica Howard, and Carie Fry (summer) as part-time Pilot Program Birth to four-year-old Preschool teachers at $15.00 per hour. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Todd Olinger, to approve Jennifer Karlen as the new 2023-24 shared band teacher with Sanborn Central at a salary of $49,085. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approves to surplus old fifth grade science books (26) and sixth grade science books (28). Motion carried.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, to approve $35 per hour for teachers and aids running summer school/camps. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved a special school Board meeting for June 28, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. in the commons to supplement the 2022-23 budget. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Todd Olinger, to approve the fiscal year 2022 audit report. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved $15 per hour for part-time summer custodial pay. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Todd Olinger, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved Peggy Swenson as 2023-24 cook with a salary of $26,154. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Todd Olinger seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved Kathy Terkildsen as 2023-24 cook with a salary of $25,200. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Todd Olinger, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved Audra Moran as 2023-24 cook with a salary of $25,200. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Todd Olinger, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the 2023-24 salary schedule. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Todd Olinger, to approve the Sanborn Central shared staff/coaching bill. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the Consolidated Application for 2023-24. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the June 12th, 2023, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 8:11 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

Published once on June 22, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $137.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.