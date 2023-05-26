By: admin

Published May 26, 2023, in Area News, Forestburg, Headline News

On Friday, May 19, the Artesian Fire Department was called to the Richard and Louise Alt residence to fight a fire consuming the Alts’ barn. Once they got to the location, they contacted the Town and Country Fire District of Woonsocket to come and help fight the blaze. It took the fire fighters about three hours to work on extinguishing the flames, and once they were done, the barn was a total loss, and the east side of the Alts’ home was heavily damaged on the outside. In addition to the damage to the two buildings, there were three classic cars and many personal belongings that were all in the barn and lost in the fire. The cause of the fire has not been determined, and there were no injuries reported.

