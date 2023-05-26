Barn and home damaged in fire by Forestburg

By:
Published May 26, 2023, in Area News, Forestburg, Headline News

On Friday, May 19, the Artesian Fire Department was called to the Richard and Louise Alt residence to fight a fire consuming the Alts’ barn. Once they got to the location, they contacted the Town and Country Fire District of Woonsocket to come and help fight the blaze. It took the fire fighters about three hours to work on extinguishing the flames, and once they were done, the barn was a total loss, and the east side of the Alts’ home was heavily damaged on the outside. In addition to the damage to the two buildings, there were three classic cars and many personal belongings that were all in the barn and lost in the fire. The cause of the fire has not been determined, and there were no injuries reported.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    May 28, 2023, 7:30 pm
    Cloudy
    75°F
    real feel: 70°F
    humidity: 53%
    wind speed: 11 mph S
    wind gusts: 20 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    April 30, 2023 May 1, 2023 May 2, 2023 May 3, 2023 May 4, 2023 May 5, 2023 May 6, 2023
    May 7, 2023 May 8, 2023 May 9, 2023 May 10, 2023 May 11, 2023 May 12, 2023 May 13, 2023
    May 14, 2023 May 15, 2023 May 16, 2023 May 17, 2023 May 18, 2023 May 19, 2023 May 20, 2023
    May 21, 2023 May 22, 2023 May 23, 2023 May 24, 2023 May 25, 2023 May 26, 2023 May 27, 2023
    May 28, 2023 May 29, 2023 May 30, 2023 May 31, 2023 June 1, 2023 June 2, 2023 June 3, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 