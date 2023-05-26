By: admin

Published May 26, 2023, in Area News, Woonsocket

Brookings – Megan Kogel will compete in the 76th Annual Miss South Dakota Scholarship competition June 1-3 at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center in Brookings. Kogel is from Woonsocket and attends Woonsocket High School. She holds the title of Miss Clay County Fair’s Outstanding Teen. Kogel is one of 16 delegates hoping to be crowned the next Miss South Dakota Outstanding Teen and compete in the Miss America’s Teen competition in early 2024.

The theme of this year’s program is Ignite the Night with delegates judged on interviews, talent, and red carpet. As part of the competition, each candidate champions a community service initiative. Kogel has selected Bear Hugs which collects new and gently used teddy bears and donates them to places that work with kids in crisis, such as ambulances and sheriff’s departments. These teddy bears can comfort a child on one of the worst days of their life.

Throughout its 76-year history, the Miss South Dakota program has impacted 18,000 young women. Last year, nearly $59,000 in scholarships were awarded during the three-day event. The Miss South Dakota Scholarship Program’s mission is to uphold the four points of the crown: Service, Scholarship, Success, and Style. The Miss South Dakota Competition is an official preliminary of the Miss America Competition, the nation’s leading achievement program and the world’s largest provider of scholarship assistance to young women.

Participation in this program provides young women with the opportunity to promote a platform of community service and share their talents, intelligence, and positive values while serving as role models in their communities. The program is run entirely by volunteers and is supported by private donations which help the delegates in their pursuit of academic excellence, service, and lifelong success.