Published May 26, 2023, in Area News, Woonsocket

MADISON – Blake Howard was recently awarded the Champion and Rising Scholarships at Dakota State University. The scholarships are awarded to high-achieving students based on ACT scores and high school GPA.

“These Champion Scholarships drive our success in getting the best and brightest minds to Dakota State University,” said Jon Schemmel, CEO of the DSU Alumni Association.

DSU Champion Scholarships are awarded at four levels, Presidential, Elite, Merit, and Achievement. If a student continues to meet the academic standards, these awards can be renewed annually for up to four years. Champion Scholarships are funded through annual and endowed funds, and range from $3,000 to $20,000 over four academic years. For the 2022-2023 academic year, DSU awarded over $2.7 million in academic, athletic, and other scholarships. Over $1.4 million of that was awarded to Champion Scholars.

Also awarded were several Rising Scholarships, established as a four-year guarantee of $20,000 ($5,000 per year) to students enrolling in The Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences. They are awarded automatically based on certain academic criteria upon admission (ACT, GPA).

“The Champion Scholarship program at Dakota State University recognizes and rewards exceptional academic achievement in incoming freshmen, offering financial aid ranging from $3,000 to $20,000 over four years based on ACT scores and GPA,” said Tom Nielsen, Associate Director of Alumni & External Engagement with the DSU Foundation.

“Through the support of our generous donors, this initiative helps attract and retain outstanding students, making a significant impact on the university’s efforts to enroll high-achieving individuals,” he stated.

Howard will be attending Dakota State University in Madison, S.D. in the fall, majoring in Cyber Operations.

