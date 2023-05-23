By: admin

Published May 23, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Wednesday, May 17, Woonsocket City Finance Officer Tara Weber was traveling south on 397th Ave., which is commonly known as the Mt. Vernon road. She was driving a Woonsocket City pickup to Mitchell to retrieve supplies for the summer rec concession stand. When she reached the intersection with 241st St., Dave Estabrook was traveling west and ran the stop sign and ran into the box of the pickup Weber was driving on the driver’s side.

Both the pickup Estabrook was driving and the city vehicle were totaled in the accident. Weber was taken to the hospital to be examined, where it was determined that she had a fractured sacrum, which is the bottom of her spine. She was later diagnosed with a severe concussion, as well. Estabrook had no reported injuries, but he was cited with a stop sign violation, expired vehicle license tags and a pending citation on no insurance.

