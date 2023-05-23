Two-car collision causes injuries, totals vehicles

By:
Published May 23, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

On Wednesday, May 17, Woonsocket City Finance Officer Tara Weber was traveling south on 397th Ave., which is commonly known as the Mt. Vernon road. She was driving a Woonsocket City pickup to Mitchell to retrieve supplies for the summer rec concession stand. When she reached the intersection with 241st St., Dave Estabrook was traveling west and ran the stop sign and ran into the box of the pickup Weber was driving on the driver’s side. 

Both the pickup Estabrook was driving and the city vehicle were totaled in the accident. Weber was taken to the hospital to be examined, where it was determined that she had a fractured sacrum, which is the bottom of her spine. She was later diagnosed with a severe concussion, as well. Estabrook had no reported injuries, but he was cited with a stop sign violation, expired vehicle license tags and a pending citation on no insurance. 

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    May 23, 2023, 10:06 pm
    Clear
    73°F
    real feel: 71°F
    humidity: 37%
    wind speed: 4 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    April 30, 2023 May 1, 2023 May 2, 2023 May 3, 2023 May 4, 2023 May 5, 2023 May 6, 2023
    May 7, 2023 May 8, 2023 May 9, 2023 May 10, 2023 May 11, 2023 May 12, 2023 May 13, 2023
    May 14, 2023 May 15, 2023 May 16, 2023 May 17, 2023 May 18, 2023 May 19, 2023 May 20, 2023
    May 21, 2023 May 22, 2023 May 23, 2023 May 24, 2023 May 25, 2023 May 26, 2023 May 27, 2023
    May 28, 2023 May 29, 2023 May 30, 2023 May 31, 2023 June 1, 2023 June 2, 2023 June 3, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 