Published May 19, 2023, in Area News, Woonsocket

On Sunday, May 7, Kylie Schlenker of Woonsocket earned his Eagle Scout rank in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). Schlenker’s final project to earn the highest rank in BSA, was a picnic shelter he constructed in the campground north of Lake Prior. He received funds to pay for the project from local businesses and community members, and the City of Woonsocket paid for anything that was not covered by the donations.

