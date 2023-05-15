The Letcher American Legion will be sponsoring Carter Hitchcock, junior at Sanborn Central, to attend Boys State this year in Aberdeen at the Northern State University campus. Boys State is a program offered to high school juniors and seniors to better help America’s youth understand the American system of government and way of life including the rights and responsibilities of citizenship and to give them a better knowledge of the fundamental principles of the South Dakota state government. Carter is excited to meet new people and learn more about the U.S. government. Carter will be attending Boys State from May 29 – June 2. Carter is the son of David and Tracey Steele.
-
WeatherWoonsocketMay 18, 2023, 11:14 am65°Freal feel: 68°Fhumidity: 49%wind speed: 9 mph WNWwind gusts: 11 mph
Upcoming Events
May 2023 SSunday MMonday TTuesday WWednesday TThursday FFriday SSaturday 30April 30, 2023 1May 1, 2023 2May 2, 2023 3May 3, 2023 4May 4, 2023 5May 5, 2023 6May 6, 2023 7May 7, 2023 8May 8, 2023 9May 9, 2023 10May 10, 2023 11May 11, 2023 12May 12, 2023 13May 13, 2023 14May 14, 2023 15May 15, 2023 16May 16, 2023 17May 17, 2023 18May 18, 2023 19May 19, 2023 20May 20, 2023 21May 21, 2023 22May 22, 2023 23May 23, 2023 24May 24, 2023 25May 25, 2023 26May 26, 2023 27May 27, 2023 28May 28, 2023 29May 29, 2023 30May 30, 2023 31May 31, 2023 1June 1, 2023 2June 2, 2023 3June 3, 2023
-
Recent Posts
Contact UsPh/Fax: 605.796.4221
Email: swj4221@icloud.com
PO BOX 218
Woonsocket, SD 57385
Archives
Tweet