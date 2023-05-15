Hitchcock chosen to attend Boys State

By:
Published May 15, 2023, in Area News, Forestburg, Headline News, Letcher

The Letcher American Legion will be sponsoring Carter Hitchcock, junior at Sanborn Central, to attend Boys State this year in Aberdeen at the Northern State University campus. Boys State is a program offered to high school juniors and seniors to better help America’s youth understand the American system of government and way of life including the rights and responsibilities of citizenship and to give them a better knowledge of the fundamental principles of the South Dakota state government. Carter is excited to meet new people and learn more about the U.S. government. Carter will be attending Boys State from May 29 – June 2. Carter is the son of David and Tracey Steele.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    May 18, 2023, 11:14 am
    Mostly cloudy
    65°F
    real feel: 68°F
    humidity: 49%
    wind speed: 9 mph WNW
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    April 30, 2023 May 1, 2023 May 2, 2023 May 3, 2023 May 4, 2023 May 5, 2023 May 6, 2023
    May 7, 2023 May 8, 2023 May 9, 2023 May 10, 2023 May 11, 2023 May 12, 2023 May 13, 2023
    May 14, 2023 May 15, 2023 May 16, 2023 May 17, 2023 May 18, 2023 May 19, 2023 May 20, 2023
    May 21, 2023 May 22, 2023 May 23, 2023 May 24, 2023 May 25, 2023 May 26, 2023 May 27, 2023
    May 28, 2023 May 29, 2023 May 30, 2023 May 31, 2023 June 1, 2023 June 2, 2023 June 3, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 