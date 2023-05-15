By: admin

Published May 15, 2023

The Letcher American Legion will be sponsoring Carter Hitchcock, junior at Sanborn Central, to attend Boys State this year in Aberdeen at the Northern State University campus. Boys State is a program offered to high school juniors and seniors to better help America’s youth understand the American system of government and way of life including the rights and responsibilities of citizenship and to give them a better knowledge of the fundamental principles of the South Dakota state government. Carter is excited to meet new people and learn more about the U.S. government. Carter will be attending Boys State from May 29 – June 2. Carter is the son of David and Tracey Steele.