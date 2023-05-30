By: admin

2023 State Track for SCW was nothing short of amazing. All of our athletes went out and performed as hard as they could. There is just something special about watching our Blackhawk athletes compete at the highest level.

Jeff Boschee defended his State Class A Boys high jump title winning it for the second year in a row. He was also awarded the Gold Medal Award for winning the high jump for all three classes with a leap of 6’ 7.25”!

Lizzy Boschee placed eighth in the girls’ 300-meter hurdles after setting a new personal record (PR) in the prelims! She also set a new PR in 100-meter hurdles and place ninth!

Cody Slykhuis was in the middle of the pack for boys’ triple jump and increased his mark every jump. He may not have gotten on the podium this year, but it’s definitely something to be proud of finishing in the top 24 in state Class A.

Tyson Eddy was faced with being in the first heat with some of the fastest times in 300-meter hurdles, and what a race it was! He came out of the blocks great and was keeping up with the heat. Unfortunately, it wasn’t in the books to make it to finals this year as his spike clipped one of the hurdles, but he looked great running!

Toby Kneen had his ups and downs this year and was reminded it only takes one throw, and that is what he did at regions to make it into the state meet for boys’ discus. He was able to get three marked throws and finished with a mark of 127’ 10” in a loaded class A field.

Our community has a lot to be proud of with all of our kids as they represented our schools with class and showed how well we can compete with the best.

