Published March 3, 2023

Isabella Bitterman, junior at Sanborn Central School, has been selected by The Artesian American Legion Auxiliary to attend South Dakota American Legion Auxiliary Girls State. The ALA Girls State will be held May 29 through June 3 on the campus of the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. The ALA Girls State program focuses on promoting patriotism and the value of being engaged in local and state community. Isabella is the daughter of Charmayne Henrickson and Kris Bitterman.

